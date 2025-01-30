We're down to the last two days of January and at least two free agents expecting to get a nine-figure deal are sitting there on the market on Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso while several others are needle-movers. As can be seen on our free-agent tracker, four of the top 12 remain and a decent number of useful players are also still available.

And yet, spring training is much closer than the horizon line as we drive toward the 2025 season.

Let's round up the news and rumors for the day.

Cubs, Mets talking Cease

The Padres have been said through much of the offseason to be looking for ways to shed payroll and chief among those ways is the rumored potential trade of ace Dylan Cease. Among other teams, obviously, the Cubs can be thrown into the mix of suitors, reports MLB Network.

Cease, 29, is one year away from free agency and will make $13.75 million in 2025, which looks like it'll be a major bargain for his production. Last season, he was 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 224 strikeouts in 189 ⅓ innings, finishing fourth in Cy Young voting.

The Cubs have Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon and Matthew Boyd in what appear to be set rotation spots and Cease would presumably sit toward the top there. If the Cubs don't acquire more rotation help before the season, Javier Assad, Jordan Wicks, Ben Brown and Colin Rea are additional rotation options.

The Mets are also interested in Cease, according to the New York Post.

Teams interested in Lynn as closer

A few teams have inquired about free-agent righty Lance Lynn's willingness to pitch in relief, according to The Athletic.

Lynn, 37, spent last season with the Cardinals. He amassed a 3.84 ERA (109 ERA+) and a 2.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 117 innings. He hasn't been used as a reliever with any regularity since early in his career, back in 2011-12.

Lynn did tell The Athletic he's "intrigued" by the idea of closing games. It's unclear, however, if he'll take up that challenge -- or if he'll instead attempt to prolong his career as a starter.

Robert to Reds deal fell apart

The White Sox were working on a deal that would have sent All-Star center fielder to the Reds, but the two sides couldn't come to an agreement, according to The Athletic. The holdup appeared to be how much of Robert's remaining salary the Reds would have taken on in a deal and Cincinnati ended up pivoting to signing Austin Hays in free agency. The report also notes that the Giants tried earlier this offseason to land Robert in a trade.

The big takeaway is obviously that the White Sox were serious enough about trading Robert that talks got well past preliminary phases in discussions, but not in a rush to actually make anything happen.

Robert, 27, is due $15 million in 2025 before a pair of $20 million team options, so, at least in theory, it shouldn't be difficult for the White Sox to deal him at some point this year, whether that is before spring training, during it or during the regular season. He's long had issues with injury and inconsistency, but the upside is the 2023 season, when he hit .264/.315/.542 (130 OPS+) with 36 doubles, 38 homers, 80 RBI, 90 runs, 20 steals and 5.0 WAR.

The Detroit Tigers are coming off a surprise playoff surge and looking to capitalize.

"We're not done," president of baseball operations Scott Harris said (via mlb.com). "We're going to try to find new ways to make this team better. There are a number of ways we can do it -- free agency, trade, waiver claim. I think bullpen and our lineup are two areas that we are going to look to upgrade if we can."

Bregman remains an excellent fit for the heavy-on-lefties Tigers lineup. As for the bullpen, free agent relievers Kenley Jansen and/or David Robertson could work on short-term deals.

As Harris said, trades are also possible.