MLB rumors: Cubs nearing deal with Graveman; Fiers, A's close to two-year contract

It's been a busy week. So far, we've seen Michael Brantley go to the Astros, Andrew Miller go to the Cardinals, Daniel Murphy go to the Rockies, Joakim Soria go to the Athletics and of course, the seven-player trade between the Dodgers and Reds on Friday.

The Dodgers shipped Alex Wood, Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, Kyle Farmer and cash to the Reds for Homer Bailey and minor leaguers Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray in what will likely be viewed as one of the biggest blockbuster trades of this offseason. The move could clear the decks for a potential big signing or trade for the Dodgers, and it also makes the Reds a whole lot more interesting.

We're going to keep track of the day's hot stove rumblings in this handy roundup post. Make sure you check back often throughout the day for updates.

Cubs nearing deal with Graveman

The Cubs are reportedly close to making an addition to their pitching staff. Chicago is nearing a deal with former Athletics right-hander Kendall Graveman:

Confirmed: Cubs close to signing RHP Kendall Graveman to big/league deal. Still rehabbing from Tommy John. Not a candidate for opening roster. 23-29, 4.38 in 78 career GS, 5 relief appearances. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) December 22, 2018

Graveman underwent Tommy John surgery in July and figures to miss most of next season recovering. If he can get back to 100 percent, he could serve as a piece of multi-year rotation depth. He's under team control through the 2021 season, having been non-tendered earlier in the month.

Graveman has compiled a 93 ERA+ and 2.20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 446 big-league innings.

A's close to re-signing Fiers

The Oakland Athletics are close to re-signing right-handed starting pitcher Michael Fiers, Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports. It seems Fiers will earn somewhere between $14 million and $15 million over a two-year span.

Source: Michael Fiers close to returning to Oakland on a two-year contract — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 22, 2018

Michael Fiers’ 2-year deal with #Athletics will he worth between $14 million and $15 million, source says. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 22, 2018

Fiers, 33, turned in a nice 2018 season with the Tigers and Athletics, going 12-8 with a 3.56 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over the course of 30 starts and one relief appearance. His 1.94 BB/9 was the best walk rate of his career and ranked him eighth in the majors this year.

The Athletics' re-signing of Fiers will provide them with another traditional starter alongside Daniel Mengden and Frankie Montas. Sean Manaea is expected to miss the 2019 season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder. Starters Jharel Cotton and Andrew Triggs are recovering from Tommy John surgery and thoracic outlet surgery, respectively. This past week, the A's also agreed to a two-year deal with reliever Joakim Soria and landed infielder Jurickson Profar in a three-team trade with the Rangers and Rays.

Machado says decision will come after new year

Manny Machado completed his free-agent tour on Thursday -- he visited the White Sox, Yankees, and Phillies this week. He has conveyed to the three known interested teams that his decision will come after the new year, reports Jon Heyman of Fancred.

Manny Machado has conveyed to the three known interested teams — White Sox, Yankees and Phillies — that his decision will come after the new year. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2018

Machado, who spent six-plus seasons with the Baltimore Orioles before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in July, is coming off a 2018 campaign in which he batted .297 with 37 home runs, 107 RBIs and a .905 OPS. Machado and Bryce Harper are expected to land huge paydays as superstars in the prime of their careers.