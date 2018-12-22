MLB rumors: Cubs nearing deal with Graveman; Fiers, A's close to two-year contract
Here's the latest on Saturday's rumors
It's been a busy week. So far, we've seen Michael Brantley go to the Astros, Andrew Miller go to the Cardinals, Daniel Murphy go to the Rockies, Joakim Soria go to the Athletics and of course, the seven-player trade between the Dodgers and Reds on Friday.
The Dodgers shipped Alex Wood, Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, Kyle Farmer and cash to the Reds for Homer Bailey and minor leaguers Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray in what will likely be viewed as one of the biggest blockbuster trades of this offseason. The move could clear the decks for a potential big signing or trade for the Dodgers, and it also makes the Reds a whole lot more interesting.
We're going to keep track of the day's hot stove rumblings in this handy roundup post. Make sure you check back often throughout the day for updates.
Cubs nearing deal with Graveman
The Cubs are reportedly close to making an addition to their pitching staff. Chicago is nearing a deal with former Athletics right-hander Kendall Graveman:
Graveman underwent Tommy John surgery in July and figures to miss most of next season recovering. If he can get back to 100 percent, he could serve as a piece of multi-year rotation depth. He's under team control through the 2021 season, having been non-tendered earlier in the month.
Graveman has compiled a 93 ERA+ and 2.20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 446 big-league innings.
A's close to re-signing Fiers
The Oakland Athletics are close to re-signing right-handed starting pitcher Michael Fiers, Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports. It seems Fiers will earn somewhere between $14 million and $15 million over a two-year span.
Fiers, 33, turned in a nice 2018 season with the Tigers and Athletics, going 12-8 with a 3.56 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over the course of 30 starts and one relief appearance. His 1.94 BB/9 was the best walk rate of his career and ranked him eighth in the majors this year.
The Athletics' re-signing of Fiers will provide them with another traditional starter alongside Daniel Mengden and Frankie Montas. Sean Manaea is expected to miss the 2019 season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder. Starters Jharel Cotton and Andrew Triggs are recovering from Tommy John surgery and thoracic outlet surgery, respectively. This past week, the A's also agreed to a two-year deal with reliever Joakim Soria and landed infielder Jurickson Profar in a three-team trade with the Rangers and Rays.
Machado says decision will come after new year
Manny Machado completed his free-agent tour on Thursday -- he visited the White Sox, Yankees, and Phillies this week. He has conveyed to the three known interested teams that his decision will come after the new year, reports Jon Heyman of Fancred.
Machado, who spent six-plus seasons with the Baltimore Orioles before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in July, is coming off a 2018 campaign in which he batted .297 with 37 home runs, 107 RBIs and a .905 OPS. Machado and Bryce Harper are expected to land huge paydays as superstars in the prime of their careers.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Dodgers trade affects Bryce Harper
Harper could be the free agent the Dodgers finally break the bank for
-
Dodgers treating the MLB like the NBA
The Dodgers are the most financially fascinating team in baseball, and it's not even close
-
MLB rumors: Dodgers make huge trade
Here's the latest on Zach Britton, the Red Sox, the Giants and more
-
Dodgers trade Puig, Kemp, Wood to Reds
The Dodgers will receive Homer Bailey and prospects in the deal
-
Prospect expert on Puig deal
The Dodgers received a pair of prospects as part of the deal
-
CC Sabathia undergoes heart surgery
Sabathia is expected to report to spring training on schedule