Major League Baseball's pitchers and catchers are beginning to report to camps across Florida and Arizona in preparation for the exhibition season. But, before spring training can begin, teams still have some last-minute additions to make to their rosters. With that in mind, below CBS Sports has compiled all of Wednesday's most notable news, moves, and rumors in one convenient spot.

Cubs are 'not done' adding

Count the Cubs among the teams still looking to add to their roster before Opening Day, manager Craig Counsell told reporters on Tuesday.

"No, we're not done," Counsell said, per The Athletic. "I don't think you ever consider yourself done building a roster. Whether big or small (moves), I don't think you should consider yourself done. Especially on Feb. 11. I would say still always looking at options out there. Absolutely."

Alex Bregman HOU • 3B • #2 BA 0.260 R 79 HR 26 RBI 75 SB 3 View Profile

The most obvious candidate to join the Cubs roster is veteran infielder Alex Bregman, who would be reuniting with several of his Houston teammates, including outfielder Kyle Tucker and setup man Ryan Pressly. The Cubs are believed to be one of three or four teams seriously vying for Bregman's services, alongside the Tigers and the Red Sox. (The Astros, the only club Bregman has played for as a professional, appear less likely to retain his services.)

CBS Sports detailed why Bregman, our No. 3 free agent coming into the winter, remained unsigned last week. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Why is he still available? The main factor here seems to be Bregman's desired length of contract. To be clear: there are some legitimate red flags in his profile, including the possibility that his slugging will take a significant hit outside of Houston's friendly confines. Teams, naturally, would prefer to limit their downside exposure with a shorter pact. Bregman has seemingly held strong on his demands, however, and if recent reports are to be believed, he's going to end up getting his way.

We'll see if the Cubs can land Bregman. Earlier this winter, they dealt incumbent third baseman Isaac Paredes to the Astros as part of the trade to land the aforementioned Tucker.

Red Sox still seek right-handed bat

The Red Sox are another team still hoping to do some shopping over the coming days. Top baseball operations executive Craig Breslow acknowledged on Tuesday that he has one particular profile in mind.

"Right now, we're still pursuing a right-handed bat, and we're hopeful that we'll be able to accomplish that," Breslow told MLB.com.

Nolan Arenado STL • 3B • #28 BA 0.272 R 70 HR 16 RBI 71 SB 2 View Profile

In addition to being one of the teams in pursuit of Bregman, the Red Sox have also been connected to Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado on the rumor mill. Arenado, owed $32 million this year and $27 million next season, would have to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate any deal.

Arenado is coming off a disappointing season that saw him post a 101 OPS+, his worst full-season mark since his rookie campaign in 2013.