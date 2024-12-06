Major League Baseball's annual Winter Meetings are just days away from getting underway in Dallas. As such, the hot stove is starting to warm up. Below, CBS Sports has collected all of the day's news, notes, and moves.

Soto watch continues

Juan Soto, the top free agent available on the market, seems to be inching closer to signing with his next team. The incumbent Yankees, Mets, and Red Sox are all known to still be involved in the bidding process. For more on that, plus all the latest on Soto's situation, follow along with our dedicated coverage of his free agency by clicking here.

Rays reach deal with veteran catcher

The Rays have reached an agreement with free-agent catcher Danny Jansen for one year and $8.5 million, per Robert Murray. Jansen, 29, split last season between two of Tampa Bay's American League East foes: the Blue Jays and Red Sox. He had a disappointing year, posting an 87 OPS+ that served as his worst mark since 2020. On the bright side, Jansen did record the second most plate appearances of his career, coming to bat 324 times. He also made some quirky MLB history by becoming the first player to appear for opposing teams in the same game.

Jansen figures to serve in a timeshare with Ben Rortvedt.

Cubs shopping Bellinger, Suzuki

The Cubs continue to shop outfielders Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki in attempt to clear some financial flexibility, according to the New York Post. Should the Cubs succeed in moving either, they would then redirect the savings to other parts of their roster.

Bellinger, 29, is a former NL MVP winner who hit for a 111 OPS+ in 2024. His contract calls for him to make more than $27 million next season, with a player option for the 2026 season that puts him in firm control of his future.

Suzuki, 30, is coming off a season in which he posted a 138 OPS+. He's under contract through the 2026 campaign for $38 million combined.

The Post notes that the Cubs have interest in free-agent catcher Carson Kelly, along with a few veteran relievers.

Mets taking calls on Baty

The Mets have bigger fish to fry, obviously, but the New York Post reported on Friday that New York is receiving inquiries on third baseman Brett Baty.

Brett Baty NYM • 3B • #22 BA 0.229 R 15 HR 4 RBI 16 SB 0 View Profile

Baty, 25, is a former top prospect who hasn't yet established a foothold on a big-league job. In 169 big-league games, he's posted a 70 OPS+ and has been leapfrogged on the depth chart by Mark Vientos.

The Mets are described as not being in a hurry to move Baty.

Chapman willing to move to accommodate Kim signing

Giants third baseman Matt Chapman is willing to slide over to shortstop for a period if it helps his team land free-agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim, according to The Athletic.

Matt Chapman SF • 3B • #26 BA 0.247 R 98 HR 27 RBI 78 SB 15 View Profile

Kim, the best defensive infielder on the market, is recovering from shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. He's certain to miss the first chunk of the season, and perhaps as much as the entire first half.

Chapman's flexibility gives the Giants more options as new top executive Buster Posey attempts to improve a roster that went 80-82 last season.