Spring training opened for all 30 MLB teams this week with the annual pitchers and catchers reporting dates coming and going. Most of the free agents are settled in either new homes or back with their same team. Still, a few notable names remain and especially with the litany of early injuries, there will continue to be trades.

Let's gather the news and rumors of the day here.

Cubs, Miller close to deal

The Cubs and free agent reliever Shelby Miller are "nearing a multi-year deal," according to Fansided.

Miller, 35, was a first-round pick all the way back in 2009. His career as a starter was finished a while back, but he pitched to a 2.74 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 54 strikeouts in 46 innings in relief last season for the Diamondbacks and Brewers. He was a trade deadline acquisition for the Brewers and was roughed up a few times in his month for the ballclub before an elbow injury ended his season. He's expected to miss all of the 2026 season, which is why this is a multi-year deal. The Cubs are going to have him rehabbing in house with eyes on the 2027 season.

Blue Jays, Astros swing deal

The Blue Jays have traded for outfielder Jesús Sánchez with the Astros getting outfielder Joey Loperfido, both teams announced.

Sánchez, 28, hit .237/.304/.395 with 1.3 WAR in 134 games last season for the Marlins and Astros. Loperfido, 26, returns to the Astros organization, where he was drafted and developed until heading to the Blue Jays in the Yusei Kikuchi trade at the 2024 deadline. In 41 games for the Jays last season, he hit .333/.379/.500 with 0.6 WAR.

Reds add first base depth

Free agent first baseman Nathaniel Lowe has signed with the Reds, reports MLB.com. The 30 year old is coming off a down 2025 season in which he hit .228/.307/.381 with 18 homers and 84 RBI. In the previous three seasons he hit .277/.360/.438 (126 OPS+), so the Reds will be hoping for a bounce-back.

Angels bringing Taylor back

The Angels and veteran utility man Chris Taylor have agreed to a minor-league deal, per the New York Post. Taylor, 35, started last season with the Dodgers -- where he'd spent the overwhelming majority of his MLB career -- but finished with the Angels after the Dodgers released him. In 58 games between the two stops, he slashed .186/.256/.301.