MLB rumors: Cubs unlikely to sign Bryce Harper, who seems fond of Phillies manager Gabe Kapler
Here are the latest hot stove rumors as we march toward spring training
We're only four weeks until spring training, give or take. Pitchers and catchers begin reporting to spring training camps across Arizona and Florida about a month from now. Cactus League and Grapefruit League games are less than six weeks away. At the moment 20 of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including four of the top seven. There is still some time to go until spring training, for sure, but usually all the top free agents are signed by now.
Anyway, we're going to keep track of the day's hot stove rumblings right here in this roundup post. Make sure you check back often for updates.
Phillies more likely than Cubs for Harper
Earlier today, we noted that the Chicago Cubs are either pulling off a dazzling misdirection play when it comes to Bryce Harper, or they're genuinely, sincerely, really out on the free-agent outfielder. The latest bit of news concerning that front has manager Joe Maddon saying that a Harper signing isn't going to happen.
Whether or not the Cubs are out on Harper, the Phillies are definitely in. That's good news for Harper, who apparently took a liking to manager Gabe Kapler during a recent meeting:
There's no telling what Harper and Kapler bonded about. (Frankly, it's probably best for this to remain a mystery.) Still, it's another point in favor of the Phillies landing either Harper or Machado. The biggest point, it would reason, is a willingness to spend money.
