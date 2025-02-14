Spring training has opened for each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams, so it's fair to call it the baseball preseason. Still, there are possibly some trades coming and a handful of important free agents to be signed. Let's gather the news and rumors of the day right here.

D-backs add Graveman

The Diamondbacks have signed free agent right-hander Kendall Graveman to a one-year deal worth $1.35 million (via MLB.com). The 34-year-old reliever missed all of the 2024 season after recovering from shoulder surgery but is reportedly full-go now entering the spring. In 2023, he pitched for the White Sox (45 games) and Astros (23), posting a 3.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 66 strikeouts against 36 walks in 66⅓ innings. He's served as a closer at times, but mostly in a setup role.

Arizona has Justin Martinez in the closer spot, as things stand, with A.J. Puk, Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson as setup options. Expect Graveman to join that group and he'd be a closing option if Martinez ever falters.

Guardians sign Junis

The Guardians have signed versatile pitcher Jakob Junis to a one-year, $4.5 million deal, according to ESPN. The 32-year-old right-hander appeared in 24 games last season, starting six and finishing four. He's worked in pretty much any pitching role there is and the Guardians are very adept at getting the most out of pitchers, so this is a nice fit.

Last season, he pitched to a 2.69 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and struck out 51 while only walking eight in 67 innings.