The NL bested the AL in the most exciting All-Star Game in years Tuesday night. The second half begins Friday and, in only 15 days, the trade deadline will be upon us. Expect trade chatter and activity to pick up now that the amateur draft is in the rearview mirror and front offices can focus their attention on the deadline. Here are Wednesday's trade deadline rumblings.

Diamondbacks expected to move rentals

Eugenio Suárez

Rival executives expect the D-backs to trade their rental players at the deadline, reports USA Today. Those rentals include starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, first baseman Josh Naylor, and third baseman Eugenio Suárez. Arizona is 47-50 and 5 ½ games behind the third wild-card spot with four teams ahead of them. Corbin Burnes will miss the rest of 2025 with Tommy John surgery.

The D-backs have a strong enough talent base that they need not tear it down and rebuild at the deadline. They're in position to retool at the deadline and still contend next year. It's possible they will buy and sell at the same time at the deadline, which they've done in the past. Most notably, the D-backs traded away Zack Greinke while bringing in Gallen to reinforce the rotation in 2019.

Twins not yet discussing Ryan trade

Joe Ryan

The Twins are not yet discussing a potential Joe Ryan trade with others teams, according to FanSided. Minnesota is 47-49 and four games behind the third wild-card spot, though they're 21-29 since their 13-game winning streak in May. The Twins are a candidate to buy and sell at the deadline like the D-backs. They don't have to completely tear things down and rebuild.

Ryan, 29, was an All-Star this season, and he would instantly become the most attractive starting pitcher on the trade market if the Twins make him available. He's thrown 109 ⅓ innings with a 2.72 ERA this season and he will remain under team control in 2026 and 2027. Three postseason runs of a top-flight starter would fetch the Twins an enormous return if they move Ryan.

Mets, Yankees interested in Robertson

Veteran reliever David Robertson is throwing for interested teams and the Mets and Yankees, two of his former clubs, are among those who have checked in on him, reports The Athletic. Robertson, 40, has not pitched this season. He had a 3.00 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 72 innings with the Rangers last year and showed no signs of slippage with his stuff. Every contender needs bullpen help this time of year and Robertson, who is New York- and postseason battle-tested, is available for nothing but money.

Royals bring back Frazier

Adam Frazier

In the first post-All-Star Game trade of the year, the Royals re-acquired utility man Adam Frazier from the Pirates, the team announced Wednesday. Minor-league infielder Cam Devanney went to Pittsburgh in the trade. Frazier, 33, spent last season with Kansas City and hit .255/.318/.336 for the Pirates this year. The Royals badly need more over-the-fence power, though Frazier is not that type of hitter. The 28-year-old Devanney is hitting .272/.366/.565 with 18 home runs in Triple-A this year.