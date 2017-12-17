MLB rumors: Diamondbacks join White Sox, Cards in Machado trade sweepstakes

We've known for some time that the Orioles are looking to trade star infielder Manny Machado, who's entering his walk year in 2018. The Cardinals have been linked to Machado, as have the White Sox (as strange as that might sound for a still-rebuilding club). Now, ESPN's Buster Olney, in a wide-ranging piece that's worth your while, reaffirms one of those possibilities and adds another ...

As of Saturday morning, the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks had demonstrated the most interest in Manny Machado, according to AL sources.

The White Sox we knew about, but the Diamondbacks are a new possible destination. Arizona is of course coming off a playoff berth in 2017, and it's angling to contend again in 2018. The Snakes are faced with the possible loss of outfielder J.D. Martinez via free agency, and he was a vital part of their post-deadline success last season.

Machado seems bent on testing the market next offseason, so the team that acquires him will likely have him for just one season. With a big year and a return to shortstop -- something Machado wants to do in 2018 -- he could be headed for a $400 million contract. The D-Backs have Ketel Marte at short, and suffice it to say they'd be willing to move him off of the position in deference to Machado.

As for the Orioles, they're likely to seek young starting pitching in return, and on that front the White Sox are much better positioned to accommodate than Arizona is.