The most pressing matter for the Los Angeles Dodgers is prevailing in the World Series for a second straight season over either the Toronto Blue Jays or Seattle Mariners. Looking further ahead, however, the Dodgers -- in keeping with so much of recent history -- may be in the mix for the most coveted free agent of the class. This time around, the New York Post reports that the Dodgers are expected to pursue outfielder Kyle Tucker, who hits the market this winter.

Kyle Tucker CHC • RF • #30 BA 0.266 R 91 HR 22 RBI 73 SB 25 View Profile

The 28-year-old Tucker is coming off a strong season for the Chicago Cubs, who acquired him via four-player trade last December. In 136 games, he put up an OPS+ of 143 with 22 home runs, 25 stolen bases, and a WAR of 4.5. Tucker might have found himself in the National League MVP discussion, but a finger injury followed by a calf strain played a role in his declining numbers later in the season. For his career, the four-time All-Star has an OPS+ of 140 across parts of eight MLB seasons, seven of which came with the Houston Astros.

The Dodgers could use an upgrade at a corner outfield spot, and that's especially the case if Teoscar Hernández continues to show signs of offensive decline. This season, Dodger left fielders -- the disappointing Michael Conforto got the bulk of the playing time there -- combined to bat just .229/.317/.385, less than optimal production for such a bat-first position. Tucker would certainly provide a significant upgrade over that (he could man left or Hernández could shift from right to left), and the Dodgers, of course, have the resources and ownership commitment to secure his services – even if the bidding reaches $400 million or more.

That said, the competition for Tucker will likely be significant, as he's likely going to be the most hotly pursued free agent of the coming offseason.