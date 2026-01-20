The 2025-26 Major League Baseball offseason is ongoing and, with the new year having come and gone, we're working our way deeper into the sport's offseason calendar. With a few big-name free agents and trade candidates still on the board even at this increasingly late hour, there's a daily supply of rumors and reporting regarding them. Speaking of which, you can find Tuesday's roundup just below.

Dodgers interested in Peralta

Freddy Peralta MIL • SP • #51 ERA 2.7 WHIP 1.08 IP 176.2 BB 66 K 204 View Profile

The Dodgers have had a typically active winter, and they also have a rotation that's full of frontline options. Even so, they're still possibly interested in trading for Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, the Athletic reports.

Now 29, Peralta is one of only 11 pitchers to make at least 30 starts in each of the last three seasons, and he's also notched three straight seasons of at least 200 strikeouts. With an $8 million salary for 2026, his walk year, he's also a massive bargain from the club standpoint. Peralta's recent health and durability stand in contrast to what the Dodgers already have in place in their rotation, which may explain the appeal.

Padres still eyeing starting pitcher market

The Padres this winter re-upped with Michael King, but they also saw Dylan Cease sign with the Blue Jays. The loss of Cease harms the rotation depth, and San Diego may still be looking to address that. They're indeed looking to explore adding a starting pitcher who's stuck on the market as spring training nears, the Athletic reports. The report goes on to name Nick Martinez, Lucas Giolito, and Justin Verlander as theoretical possibilities who figure to fit the Padres' budget.

Blue Jays may not be in on Bellinger after all

After missing out on Kyle Tucker, who signed with the Dodgers, and Bo Bichette, who went to the Mets, the Jays have been linked to free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger. However, Toronto does not appear to have serious interest in Bellinger, at least at the level required to outbid the incumbent Yankees, the Athletic reports.

Multiple teams interested in Miguel Andujar

Veteran infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar is still on the market, and said market appears to be picking up. The Rangers, Padres, Cardinals, Reds, Cubs, and A's are among the teams with some level of interest in Andujar, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Andujar, who turns 31 in early March, is coming off a 2025 season in which he slashed .318/.352/.470 with 10 home runs in a combined 94 games for the A's and Reds. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 107 across parts of nine MLB seasons.

Braves sign Mateo

In response to the finger injury suffered by shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, which will sideline him for four to five months, the Braves have addressed their need for an infielder by signing Jorge Mateo to a one-year contract. Mateo, 30, has a slash line of .216/.261/.350 over the last three seasons and an OPS+ of 77 for his MLB career. He's capable of playing short, second, center, and third.