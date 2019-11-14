MLB rumors: Dodgers have Anthony Rendon on radar; Rockies open to trading Jon Gray

The 2019-20 offseason is well underway and we are still waiting for the first free agent to sign with a new team. Several free agents have re-signed with their previous club (Nick Markakis, Adam Wainwright, etc.), but no one has signed elsewhere yet. That will happen soon enough. Here are the latest hot stove rumors as the GM meetings continue in Scottsdale.

Dodgers have Rendon on radar

View Profile Anthony Rendon WAS • 3B • 6 BA .319 R 117 HR 34 RBI 126 SB 5

The Dodgers have star third baseman Anthony Rendon on their radar, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Heyman says incumbent third baseman Justin Turner has volunteered to change positions. Turner has played third base almost exclusively the last five years, but he played quite a bit of second base earlier in his career, and some first base as well.

Los Angeles has not spent lavishly on free agents since president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman took over in 2014. The largest contract handed out during his tenure is the five-year, $80 million extension the Dodgers gave closer Kenley Jansen three years ago. Rendon could cost three times as much. He is a superstar though, and the Dodgers are as win-now as any team in the game, and he would make them quite a bit better. This is as good a time as any to splurge on a top free agent.

Rockies open to moving Gray, Padres interested

View Profile Jon Gray COL • SP • 55 ERA 3.84 WHIP 1.35 IP 150 BB 56 K 150

The Rockies are willing to listen to offers for right-hander Jon Gray, reports MLB.com's Jon Morosi, and the Padres are among the interested teams. An intra-division trade may be difficult, but San Diego has a great farm system and prospects to spare given their 40-man roster crunch. "For us, you want to make sure you maximize your resources. Make smart decisions in the next few weeks," Padres GM A.J. Preller told Morosi.

Gray, 28, is one of the best pitchers in Rockies history, and he is under team control through 2021 as an arbitration-eligible player. He has the power bat-missing stuff teams crave and you can be sure many clubs will think they can help him reach his full potential simply by getting him out of Coors Field. The Padres have been looking for high-end starters for more than a year now. Gray may not be Stephen Strasburg, but he is awfully good.

Mariners open to dealing Haniger

View Profile Mitch Haniger SEA • RF • 17 BA .220 R 46 HR 15 RBI 32 SB 4

The Mariners are opening to trading outfielder Mitch Haniger, who is drawing interest this offseason, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The team wants to keep left-hander Marco Gonzales, however. Haniger, 28 and under team control through 2022, performed at an All-Star level from 2017-18. He was having a down 2019 before a ruptured testicle ended his season on June 6.

The free-agent market offers several quality outfielders, including Nicholas Castellanos and Marcell Ozuna, but Haniger figures to have more appeal to some teams because he's cheaper and a well-rounded player. Both Castellanos and Ozuna are defensive liabilities. Haniger is good enough play center field, if needed. The Indians jump to mind as a possible landing spot for Haniger.

Marlins have interest in Abreu

View Profile Jose Abreu CHW • 1B • 79 BA .284 R 85 HR 33 RBI 123 SB 2

The Marlins hope to make upgrades on offense this offseason and they have interest in free agent first baseman Jose Abreu, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The club may also look at free agent outfielders, but they do not want to lock themselves into long-term contracts that block prospects. Miami scored 615 runs in 2019, second fewest in baseball (Tigers with 582).

The White Sox and Abreu, who received the $17.8 million qualifying offer, are said to have mutual interest in a long-term contract. In addition to his on-field production, Abreu is regarded as a strong leader and mentor to young players, who undoubtedly factors into the Marlins' interest. Also, Abreu makes his home in Miami, as do many MLB players from the Caribbean.

Ranger could add three starters

The Rangers could look to add as many as three starting pitchers this offseason, according to Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I think the number is yet to be determined. It depends on acquisition cost, whether it's a free agent or trade. We're open to a lot of different things," GM Jon Daniels told Wilson. Mike Minor and Lance Lynn are the only locks for Texas' 2020 rotation.

This is expected to be a busy offseason for the Rangers, who somewhat surprisingly won 78 games this past season and will move into a new ballpark, Globe Life Field, next year. They want to open that new facility with a contending team. Texas is expected to make a run at Gerrit Cole. Other free agent targets could include Kyle Gibson, Cole Hamels, Jake Odorizzi, and Zack Wheeler.