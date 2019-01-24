MLB rumors: Dodgers in talks for Marlins' Realmuto; Astros still interested in bringing back Keuchel

January is winding down, which means we're getting closer to spring training. At the moment 15 of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including three of the top seven. There is still some time to go in the offseason, for sure, but usually all the top free agents are signed by now.

We're going to keep track of the day's hot stove rumblings right here in this roundup post. Make sure you check back often for updates.

Dodgers, Pollock agree to four-year deal

View Profile A.J. Pollock ARI • CF • 11 BA .257 R 61 HR 21 RBI 65 SB 13

The Dodgers have signed free-agent outfielder A.J. Pollock, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. According to multiple reports, the two sides agreed to a four-year deal will be in the $55-plus million range and is filled with various incentives and escalators. We've got more on the signing here.

#Dodgers in agreement with free-agent outfielder A.J. Pollock, pending physical, sources tell The Athletic. Terms of deal not known. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 24, 2019

The 31-year-old Pollock, who ranked No. 4 on our list of top free agents this winter, authored a .257/.316/.484 batting line with 21 home runs in 113 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018. He's played in only 469 of 810 possible games the last five years due to various injuries.

The addition of Pollock ultimately helps solidify a 2019 Dodgers outfield that will be without Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, who were both traded to the Cincinnati Reds in a blockbuster, seven-player trade in December.

Dodgers ramp up talks with Realmuto

View Profile J.T. Realmuto MIA • C • 11 BA .277 R 74 HR 21 RBI 74 SB 3

Even after acquiring Russell Martin and A.J. Pollock, the Dodgers might not be done yet this offseason. The team has been in trade talks with the Miami Marlins about catcher J.T. Realmuto basically throughout the winter and now it appears the team's full focus is on acquiring the All-Star catcher.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Dodgers are in intensive talks with Miami for Realmuto. Jon Heyman of Fancred echoed the same sentiment:

dodgers are also working on jt realmuto. they've been talking to the marlins as the real players for the star catcher are coming into focus. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 24, 2019

Nearly three months after Realmuto's agent Jeff Berry said his client would be wearing a different jersey to start out 2019, the Dodgers are starting to seriously emerge as Realmuto's potential landing spot for 2019. A previous report suggested top catching prospect Keibert Ruiz was being mentioned in trade talks with the Marlins.

Astros interested in bringing back Keuchel

View Profile Dallas Keuchel HOU • SP • 60 ERA 3.74 WHIP 1.31 IP 204.2 BB 58 K 153

The Astros still have interest in re-signing free-agent starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred.

Astros still have interest in bringing back Dallas Keuchel. so far this winter, they are down three starters -- Morton (now with Rays), McCullers (Tommy John) and of course Keuchel — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 24, 2019

After boasting one of MLB's best rotations last season, the Astros are down two starters with Charlie Morton signing with the Tampa Bay Rays and Lance McCullers Jr. set to miss the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole remain atop the rotation with Collin McHugh or Brad Peacock likely right behind. Josh James, Framber Valdez and top pitching prospect Forrest Whitley will be competing for the back-end spots in spring training.

Keuchel rejected the Astros' one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer in November, meaning the Astros would receive a compensatory draft pick if he does sign elsewhere. Keuchel, 31, is coming off a solid season for the Astros that saw him go 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 153 strikeouts in 204.2 innings pitched. The veteran left-hander has spent his entire seven-year MLB career in Houston, and re-signing could help solidify the team's rotation for another season.

Cubs sign reliever Brach

View Profile Brad Brach ATL • RP • 46 ERA 3.59 WHIP 1.60 IP 62.2 BB 28 K 60

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to sign free-agent relief pitcher Brad Brach, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The deal is a one-year contract worth $3 million, Jon Heyman of Fancred reports. The two sides hold a mutual option for the 2020 season.

#Cubs in agreement with free-agent reliever Brad Brach, pending a physical, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 24, 2019

The 2016 All-Star had a 1.52 ERA in 27 appearances for the Atlanta Braves after a trade from the Baltimore Orioles in July. Brach, who will turn 33 in April, has a 3.08 ERA in 424 career relief appearances for the San Diego Padres, Orioles and Braves, that included stretches as the O's closer in 2017 and '18.

Mariners sign reliever Strickland

View Profile Hunter Strickland SF • RP • 60 ERA 3.97 WHIP 1.41 IP 45.1 BB 21 K 37

The Seattle Mariners and Hunter Strickland agreed to a one-year contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Strickland, 30, was non-tendered by the Giants this offseason, will be under control for the next three seasons through arbitration.

Free-agent reliever Hunter Strickland in agreement with #Mariners on one-year contract, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 24, 2019

The reliever is coming off a career-worst season, highlighted by a fractured hand he suffered in June after punching a wall. Strickland has a career 2.91 ERA across parts of five MLB seasons, and he finished last season with 14 saves. He'll most likely be the leading candidate for the closer job in Seattle.