MLB rumors: Dodgers interested in short-term deal with Bryce Harper; Angels in on Yasmani Grandal

The offseason marches on, and thanks to a relatively slow winter meetings we've got plenty of big names still on the board. To give you an idea of the buzz that's out there on Monday, we're here to round up all the notable trade and free agency rumors. As always, our Free Agent Tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front. Now let's jump in ...

Dodgers want Harper, but there's a catch

Might the Dodgers be on the fringes of the Bryce Harper derby? Here's an interesting nugget from Ken Rosenthal's must-read notes column in The Athletic ...

The Dodgers are widely rumored to be in on Harper, but the reality, according to major-league sources, is that they do not want him on a long-term, record-setting contract. A short-term deal with a high average salary and opt-outs might hold more appeal, but such an agreement likely would create luxury-tax issues for the Dodgers in 2019, and the team already has too many outfielders.

As for that outfield logjam, Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp have been the semi-frequent subject of trade rumors this offseason, and there's still plenty of time to clear space for the likes of Harper. The financial aspect is a bit less certain. It's possible Harper would be open to a short-term deal that, say, broke the record for average annual value and, as Rosenthal notes, provided him with one or more opt-outs along the way. As well, Harper is a Las Vegas native, and playing for the flagship franchise of the West Coast might have some appeal. Really, though, such a pairing would come down to whether Harper is willing to forego $300 million or more in exchange for re-entering the market in another season or three. At this juncture, that seems unlikely.

Angels in on Grandal

GM Billy Eppler's taking another whack at putting a contending roster around Mike Trout. While the Angels haven't done much yet this offseason, they may be cooking something up ...

Yasmani Grandal is coming off a 2018 season for the Dodgers in which he batted .241/.349/.466 with 24 home runs and 71 unintentional walks in 140 games/518 plate appearances. Grandal, 30, owns an OPS+ of 115 for his career, which is strong production for a catcher, and he's also regarded as a plus pitch-framer.

Last season, Angel catchers -- mostly Martin Maldonado and Jose Briceno -- teamed up for a paltry OPS of just .628, so Grandal would profile as a huge upgrade with the bat.

The Machado tour begins

Free agent infielder Manny Machado, who may be in line to sign for more than $300 million, begins his tour of suitors Monday. First up is the White Sox followed by the Yankees and then Phillies. As well, one or more "mystery teams" may be involved. You can read more here.

Mets turned down Thor-for-Realmuto trade

After agreeing to terms with Wilson Ramos, the Mets are very likely no longer interested in trading for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto. For a while, though, the Realmuto-to-Mets rumors were hot and heavy. One headline-grabbing version had right-hander Noah Syndergaard going to the Yankees and Realmuto landing in Queens as part of a three-way swap. On Monday, this wrinkle from those talks was revealed ...

Source just added that Mets could have done NS/Realmuto one for one with marlins and didn’t want to — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) December 17, 2018

"NS" would of course be Syndergaard. The Mets, Andy Martino reports, passed on this opportunity. The Mets under new GM Brodie Van Wagenen are behaving like contenders this winter, and when it comes to mattering in 2019 Van Wagenen presumably determined that Syndergaard plus a free agent catcher meant more than Realmuto plus a free agent starter. That's certainly a defensible stance.