The 2025-26 offseason in Major League Baseball is fully underway, which means we're gradually ticking off the dates on our offseason calendar. That also means a steady supply of rumors, most of which center on free agency and trades (along with the occasional hiring and firing). Speaking of which, you can find Tuesday's supply just below.

Tucker a possibility for Dodgers

Will the top-rated free agent pair up with the top-rated team this offseason?

Kyle Tucker CHC • RF • #30 BA 0.266 R 91 HR 22 RBI 73 SB 25 View Profile

Kyle Tucker is available on the market, the Dodgers have a need at the outfielder corners, and they have the resources and competitive will to make it happen. As one of the best all-around players in baseball (when healthy), Tucker seems like an ideal fit in L.A. for 2026 and beyond. However, such a pairing is not to be assumed. The Dodgers have some impressive outfield prospects on the way, and as the Athletic reports they may be inclined to sign a veteran outfielder to a short-term deal to serve as a bridge to those incoming outfield prospects. Possibilities on that front include free agents Harrison Bader and Trent Grisham, or it's possible the Dodgers could revisit trade talks with the Guardians regarding Steven Kwan.

Contreras may stick with St. Louis

The Cardinals, in the midst of pivoting toward some level of mid- to long-term rebuild, are likely to explore trade opportunities for the veterans remaining on their roster. The wrinkle is that those three veterans -- third baseman Nolan Arenado, right-hander Sonny Gray, and first baseman/catcher Willson Contreras -- all have no-trade clauses. Arenado is certainly willing to waive his for the right fit and Gray has indicated a willingness to do the same, albeit for perhaps a narrower band of destinations. As for Contreras, he's repeatedly said he wants to remain in St. Louis as he heads into the third year of a five-year, $87.5 million pact.

Willson Contreras STL • 1B • #40 BA 0.257 R 70 HR 20 RBI 80 SB 5 View Profile

At the end of the 2025 season, he reiterated those desires to new lead decision-maker Chaim Bloom, and the Belleville News-Democrat reports that Contreras still seems inclined to stick with St. Louis. Coming off another productive season, Contreras would probably have a market for his services, especially if he's willing to take on part-time catching duties, but for now he still seems like he wants to remain a Cardinal despite what seem like long odds of contention in 2026.