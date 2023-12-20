The holidays are drawing ever nearer, but there's still time for Major League Baseball teams to make some noise. Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto remains the top free agent left on the market, while there are a ton of notable names left on the trade market. The rumors, then, will keep flowing like water for at least a few days longer.

Dodgers weighing big offer for Yamamoto

The Dodgers have already landed one major free agent this winter, signing Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year pact worth $700 million. (That deal included historic deferrals that greatly reduce its present net value.) They also acquired one of the top players on the trade market in right-handed Tyler Glasnow.

Andrew Friedman and company might not be done shopping at the top of the market, however, as the Dodgers are reportedly readying a massive offer for the aforementioned Yamamoto. Here's what Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday night:

The team also is believed to be considering a bid of $250 million to $300 million for Yamamoto, according to a person with knowledge of the plans but unauthorized to speak publicly, a sign of its intention to compete for another free agent attracting plenty of other big-market suitors such as the Mets and New York Yankees.

The exact state of bidding for Yamamoto is unclear, but several league sources have indicated to CBS Sports in recent weeks that they expect him to net a contract worth more than $300 million. Even if that proves overzealous, he's all but certain to shatter Masahiro Tanaka's record (of $155 million) for the largest deal signed by an incoming Japanese pitcher.

Red Sox, Giants still in contention for Yamamoto

Speaking of Yamamoto, the Red Sox "are still very much in the mix," according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffery and Chad Jennings. The Giants, too, are believed to remain in the hunt, having met with him last week in San Francisco, again according to The Athletic. Both teams have an obvious need for a front-of-the-rotation starter.

The Dodgers, Mets, and Yankees have been believed to be the frontrunners for Yamamoto throughout the process. We'll see if that remains the case as the end nears. Yamamoto has until Jan. 4 to sign.

Burnes unlikely to sign extension

If right-hander Corbin Burnes is traded from the Brewers this offseason, don't expect him to make like Tyler Glasnow and quickly re-up with his new team. Rather, Burnes made it clear during an appearance on Foul Territory that he highly values the idea of free agency.

"It would have to be something that would just absolutely blow you away to get you away from testing the free agent market and being able to choose where you want to go," Burnes said. "That's one thing every player in their career wants to get to. Once you get that six years of service time -- which, for a lot of guys takes seven, eight, sometimes nine years to get to -- you get that chance to test the market and see what your top dollar is."

Brewers sign Haase

Speaking of the Brewers, they announced on Wednesday that they've signed veteran catcher Eric Haase to a one-year deal. He split last season between the Tigers and Guardians, posting a 45 OPS+ in 293 trips to the plate. Haase had previously enjoyed a successful two-year run that saw him generate a 108 OPS+ with the Tigers from 2021-22. Earlier this winter, the Brewers lost backup catcher Victor Caratini to the Astros. Haase should slot into his spot as William Conteras' No. 2.