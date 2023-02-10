We are less than a week away from spring training, baseball fans. Here is each team's spring training reporting date. Now here are Friday's hot stove rumors as you await baseball's return.

Dodgers sign Peralta

The Dodgers have agreed to a one-year contract worth $6.5 million with veteran outfielder David Peralta, reports ESPN. Peralta is a left field-only guy and will slot in alongside Trayce Thompson and Mookie Betts in the outfield most days. Prospect James Outman was in line to start in left field and will now be relegated to the bench or to Triple-A.

Peralta, 35, is a former pitcher who converted into an outfielder in an independent league in 2011. He reached the big leagues with the NL West rival Diamondbacks in 2014 and has been steady offensive producer and a sneaky good defender for the better part of the last decade. Peralta split last season between the D'Backs and Rays.

Cubs sign Fulmer

The Cubs have signed veteran righty reliever Michael Fulmer, reports The Athletic. Financial terms are unknown, though it would seem likely to be a one-year deal. Chicago has been very active this offseason -- Fulmer is the eighth free agent they've signed to major league contract -- and it's possible they'll still sign another reliever to fill out the bullpen.

Fulmer figures to join veterans Brad Boxberger and Rowan Wick and neophytes Adbert Alzolay and Brandon Hughes in manager David Ross' go-to relief crew. Michael Rucker and Julian Merryweather are also in the mix. Chicago will have 11 relievers with big league experience in camp as non-roster invitees. Even with Fulmer aboard, some bullpen spots remain up for grabs.

Rangers open to adding an outfielder

Rangers GM Chris Young told the Dallas Morning News he intends to "continue to monitor (the outfield market) leading up to spring training and through spring training." Texas invested heavily in their rotation this offseason, led by Jacob deGrom, though they have not yet added to an offense that ranked 12th in runs scored last year. Their left fielders hit an untenable .186/.253/.256 in 2023.

Although Leody Taveras figures to have a leg up on the center fielder job, Adolis García is the only outfielder the Rangers have locked into a spot. Josh Smith, a natural infielder, and speedster Bubba Thompson are in the left field mix. Former Ranger Jurickson Profar remains unsigned. Bryan Reynolds is the top name on the trade market, though the Pirates have set a high asking price and appear to be sticking to it.

Astros lock up Javier

The Astros have signed righty Cristian Javier to a five-year, $64 million extension. The contract buys out his three remaining arbitration years and two free agent years. Javier started two combined no-hitters in 2022, one against the Yankees in June and one against the Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series. He's developed into a true impact pitcher and he led baseball with a .170 batting average against last year.