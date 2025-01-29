In only two weeks, spring training camps will open across Arizona and Florida. There are still plenty of free agents waiting to sign and trade candidates waiting to move. There will be no shortage of activity between now and the start of camp. Here now are Tuesday's hot stove happenings.

Dodgers sign Kirby Yates to add to bullpen

The reigning-champion Los Angeles Dodgers have signed right-handed reliever Kirby Yates to a one-year contact worth $13 million, ESPN reports. The deal also includes an additional $1 million in incentives.

CBS Sports ranked Yates as the 36th-best free agent on the market entering the winter. Here's what we wrote at the time:

We figure that Yates' market will be limited by his durability and his command. He's thrown 60 innings in consecutive seasons, but he had previously missed most of three seasons because of injury woes. Additionally, he's walked nearly five batters per nine over the last two years. Mind you, Yates has succeeded despite the free passes by excelling at managing contact -- both in terms of quality and frequency. He has a two-pitch approach: 93 mph fastballs up and to the glove side, and trapdoor splitters low. Each pitch generated a whiff rate over 30% and a batting average against under .115 in 2024. It's possible that Yates' body breaks down again, or that he loses just enough stuff to render him less effective. That risk, however, ought to limit his market to short-term deals that could make him one of the best relief bargains of the winter.

Yates, 37, posted a 1.17 ERA (340 ERA+) in 61 innings last season with the Rangers. If a deal is reached, he'll join a bullpen that'll include Blake Treinen, recent signee Tanner Scott, and Michael Kopech, among others.

Astros still having internal conversations about Bregman

During the Ryan Pressly trade conference call Tuesday, Astros GM Dana Brown acknowledged the team has talked internally about a reunion with Alex Bregman, though he added he has not yet reached out to agent Scott Boras. Here's what Brown said Tuesday (via SportsRadio 610):

"We've talked internally about (Bregman) still being available. So we are definitely having conversations within our front office. We haven't reached back out to Boras. I know that we are taking a deep look at what it would look like if we acquired him -- how it would look for us financially, does it make sense to do it? We know he's a talented player. I'd mostly say all internal conversations as to what we would like to do in terms of Bregman."

Houston cleared $8.5 million in payroll space with the Pressly trade, though they also created a late-inning void in the bullpen. Also, re-signing Bregman would likely push Isaac Paredes to second base and Jose Altuve to left field, potentially compromising the defense. It's doable, for sure, though the roster fit would be a bit messy. Bregman is reported to have multiple other offers in hand.

Mets, Alonso standoff may last into spring training

A potential reunion between the Mets and Pete Alonso may not happen until after spring training begins, if it happens at all, according to SNY. Alonso reportedly rejected a three-year deal with opt outs in the $68 million to $70 million range from his longtime team earlier this month. Mets owner Steve Cohen called it an "exhausting conversation and negotiation" this past weekend.

The Blue Jays are the only other team known to be in on Alonso at the moment. Toronto recently signed Anthony Santander to a five-year, $92.5 million contract that included over $60 million in deferrals. The deferrals could make it easier to fit Alonso into the budget, though he would likely have to accept a similar contract structure. Either way, there is still no end in sight for Alonso's free agency.

Angels have multiple bullpen spots to fill

According to The Athletic, the Angels have told at least one player representative they still have multiple bullpen spots to fill. The only locks for the Halos' bullpen is hard-throwing righty Ben Joyce and lefty José Quijada. Righties Hans Crouse and Ryan Zeferjahn likely have a leg up on Opening Day roster spots after strong showings in 2025. The rest of the bullpen is wide open.

Three relievers rank among our unsigned top 50 free agents: Carlos Estévez, Kenley Jansen, and David Robertson. Estévez spent 2023 and half of 2024 with the Angels before being traded away the deadline. Non-top-50 free agents like Scott Alexander, Andrew Chafin, John Brebbia, Kyle Finnegan, Tommy Kahnle, Phil Maton, and Ryne Stanek could appeal to the Angels.

Reds add Hays to outfield mix

The Reds have signed outfielder Austin Hays to a one-year contract worth $5 million, according to The Athletic. He can earn an additional $1 million through incentives. Hays, 29, is the third position player Cincinnati has added this offseason, joining utility man Gavin Lux and backup catcher Jose Trevino. Last season Hays authored a .255/.303/.396 line with the Orioles and Phillies. He also dealt with a serious kidney issue. The Hays signing likely pushes Will Benson, who struggled badly in 2024 after a terrific rookie season in 2023, down to Triple-A.

Pirates bring back Frazier

Veteran utility man Adam Frazier is returning to the Pirates on a one-year contract worth $1.525 million, reports MLB.com. Frazier began his career with Pittsburgh in 2016 and remained with the team until being traded away at the 2021 deadline. Now 33, he is coming off a .202/.282/.294 slash line with the Royals in 2024. Frazier played every position except catcher, shortstop, and center field last season. He figures to fill a similar utility role in his second stint with the Pirates. Frazier did not rank among our top 50 free agents.