Thanks to the owner lockout delaying the 2022 season, leading to the now-expanded playoffs starting later and then World Series having a postponement, World Series essentially bled straight into the general manager meetings in Las Vegas.

So while the offseason still isn't in full-go mode (check out Mike Axisa's important dates guide for more on that), we're starting to see the rumor mill lightly churn.

Let's run down what we've seen here on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Dodgers still haven't made decision on Kershaw

The Dodgers might give legend Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer, but they also might not. They haven't decided yet. They better decide quickly, because the deadline is 5 p.m. ET Thursday.

A qualifying offer is a one-year, $19.65 million contract for 2023. The player can accept the deal and avoid free agency or decline it and hit free agency, which also ties him to draft pick compensation for his former team.

According to Dodgers president Andrew Friedman (via the OC Register), the Dodgers didn't make a qualifying offer to Kershaw last season out of respect; the longtime ace was injured and would have had to make a quick call with his health in doubt. This year, that doesn't appear to be the case.

In additional comments, Friedman made it clear that retaining Kershaw was a priority, regardless of how the qualifying offer is used.

In 22 starts last season, Kershaw was 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 137 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings. Yeah, he can still pitch at an elite level.

Red Sox working on Bogaerts

Everything the Red Sox have said the past several days to their reporters is that they want shortstop Xander Bogaerts back and are working to make that happen. "We want him here. He makes us better," Bloom said (Boston Globe). "We respect his right to exercise [the opt-out] and to explore the market. We want him back and we will stay engaged with him."

On Wednesday, Bogaerts agent, Scott Boras, spoke with reporters and said the Red Sox have "been communicative."

Bogaerts joins Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson in a superb shortstop class of free agents. Check out the top 50 free agents here.

Orioles decline Lyles' option

The Orioles have not picked up the option on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles' contract, worth $11 million, for next season. Instead, he'll get a $1 million buyout and hit free agency. Lyles, a 32-year-old righty, was 12-11 with a 4.42 ERA in 32 starts for the O's last year.

The Orioles, by the way, have less than $40 million in estimated salary heading toward 2023. Expect them to capitalize on the momentum from the surprise 83-win season and spend a little more in the coming months.

Paxton exercises player option with Red Sox

Left-handed starting pitcher James Paxton managed just 1 1/3 innings in 2021 and didn't pitch at all in 2022, but he had a player option on his contract and he's exercised it, so he'll make $4 million from the Red Sox next year.

Paxton, 34, has generally when productive when healthy, but he has only made more than 20 starts in a season three times, last in 2019 with the Yankees, when he was 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA.

Mariners to stretch out Brash

The Mariners will stretch out Matt Brash as a starter in spring training, per general manager Jerry Dipoto (via Seattle Times). The 24-year-old right-hander appeared in 39 games for the Mariners this season, mostly as a reliever. He posted a 4.44 ERA and 1.56 WHIP, but struck out 62 in 50 2/3 innings. He looked nasty in his 3 1/3 scoreless postseason innings, too.

Brash got some run as a top prospect before last season.