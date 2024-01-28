Spring training camps across Arizona and Florida open in roughly two weeks. Despite that, 20 of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including four of the top 10. Teams and free agents are playing a high-stakes game of chicken. Here now are Sunday's hot stove rumors.

Mariners talking Cease trade

Dylan Cease CHW • SP • #84 ERA 4.58 WHIP 1.42 IP 177 BB 79 K 214 View Profile

The Mariners have quietly entered trade talks with the White Sox about righty Dylan Cease, reports USA Today. Chicago seeks a package led by a young starter such as Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo. Seattle already has Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, and George Kirby. Adding Cease to that trio would give them a fearsome rotation and arguably the best starting staff in the league.

Understandably, the White Sox have set a high asking price for Cease -- if you want a high-end starter, the alternative is giving Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell a long-term contract -- though it would make sense to trade him now rather than at the deadline. Hanging onto him into the season carries injury and performance risk. Cease's trade value may never be higher than it is right now.

Crawford open to position change

Brandon Crawford SF • SS • #35 BA 0.194 R 31 HR 7 RBI 38 SB 3 View Profile

Free-agent shortstop Brandon Crawford is open to playing second or third base, according to The Athletic. Retirement is an option as well, though a return to the Giants seems unlikely. Crawford was preparing to move to second base last offseason when San Francisco had a contract agreement with Carlos Correa, though he slid back to short once Correa's deal fell through.

Crawford, 37, had the worst season of his career in 2023, both offensively and defensively. It seems notable that the Giants do not have an established shortstop -- top prospect Marco Luciano is in line for the job despite only 32 games above Double-A -- and yet are uninterested in bringing Crawford back. The two-time World Series champ could be headed for a forced retirement.

A's sign Wood

Alex Wood SF • RP • #57 ERA 4.33 WHIP 1.43 IP 97.2 BB 42 K 74 View Profile

The Athletics have signed lefty Alex Wood, reports FanSided. Contract terms are unknown. The 33-year-old did some starting and some relieving with the Giants in 2023. Wood figures to join Paul Blackburn and JP Sears as the only locks for the A's rotation, and joining a projected last place team like Oakland all but guarantees Wood will be mentioned as a trade candidate at the deadline.