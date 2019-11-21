MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees star thinks Gerrit Cole will head west; White Sox make investment toward contention

The MLB offseason of 2019-20 is still fairly young, which means pretty much all the action has yet to transpire. That said, rumors regarding free agent player and team pairings and potential trades are circulating, and we're here to get you up to speed on all the latest scuttle. We also have a rundown of all of the key dates in this year's offseason and our ranking of the top 50 free agents on the market. For the latest on the market's big names, make sure you check out CBS Sports' 2019-20 MLB Free Agent Tracker.

Now here's what's buzzing for Thursday.

Rebuilding White Sox add Grandal

The Chicago White Sox announced a big free-agent signing on Thursday with their four-year, $73 million deal with All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Grandal was CBS Sports' top-ranked catcher available in this year's free agency, and the fifth-best free agent overall. After Milwaukee signed him to a one-year deal last offseason, the 31-year-old switch hitter slashed .246/.380/.468 with 28 home runs, 77 RBI, 26 doubles and 109 walks during the 2019 season.

The rebuilding White Sox added Grandal as the club tries to make the push toward contention. He'll join an impressive group of youngsters including Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada, as well as a strong farm system. The White Sox went 72-89 in 2019 and have not made the playoffs since 2008. Here's more on the signing.

Teixeira expects Cole to head west

Highly coveted right-hander Gerrit Cole is set to eventually sign one of the biggest contracts for a pitcher in MLB history this winter. But, which MLB club will be the one willing to pay up?

Former Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira told ESPN's Buster Only that he believes Cole will spend more time discussing a deal with a West Coast club. Cole, 29, is a California native and pitched at UCLA.

"Every agent knows that if they don't call the Yankees before their client signs they might be leaving money on the table," Teixeira told Olney. "Because, especially this year, with how important Gerrit Cole is to the Yankees offseason, they won't get outbid. The question is, if the Yankees truly want Gerrit Cole, they can give him 10 years and $400 million dollars, they can do that. The question is, what are other teams willing to do and the Yankees don't want to bid against themselves during this process."

"Playing in New York is not for everybody," Teixeira told Olney. "And maybe Gerrit Cole will thrive in New York. But if you told me, as the top free agent on the market, and I'm a West Coast guy, and the Dodgers and Angels are sitting there drooling over me. I'm probably going to look there before I look at the Yankees. I think money being equal, he's not going to the Yankees. If the Yankees completely blow everyone out of the water, then he'll end up in pinstripes."

Angels owner Art Moreno said that the team will be raising payroll for 2020, but it's still unknown how much. But under new manager Joe Maddon, the Angels' biggest concern for the 2020 season is pitching and Cole is clearly at the top of their list. The Astros, Yankees, Phillies and Rangers are among the other teams pursuing Cole this offseason.