The uncertain 2026-27 Major League Baseball offseason is fully underway. The ongoing CBA negotiations and the near certainty of an owner-implemented lockout on Dec. 2 loom over all, and it may indeed mean a flurry of trades and free agent signings leading up to that date. That was certainly the case leading up to the last lockout of 2021-22, and this time around we've already seen some leading examples.

Thanks to that prospect of a hastened pace, offseason rumors are flowing. Speaking of which, we'll be here each day to round up what's out there. You can find Saturday's supply just below.

Freddy Peralta market picking up steam

Freddy Peralta TB • SP • #51 ERA 4.42 WHIP 1.33 IP 169 BB 63 K 156 View Profile

Freddy Peralta, who'll be going into his age-31 season in 2027, is one of the strongest free-agent starting pitchers on the market not named Tarik Skubal. As such, there's healthy interest in his services. The Tampa Bay Rays, the Chicago White Sox, the San Diego Padres, the Toronto Blue Jays, and two presently unknown clubs all have significant interest in signing Peralta, the Athletic reports.

Peralta, coming off three straight seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers in which he topped 30 starts and 200 strikeouts, wasn't himself with the New York Mets for the first half-plus of 2027. However, after a deadline trade to the Rays, he made some adjustments and re-established himself as a highly useful starter. The market's going to reflect his rediscovered form.

Itoh visits Chicago

Right-hander Hiromi Itoh, who's seeking to make the leap from Japan to MLB, was recently in Chicago to visit the Cubs or the White Sox, ESPN reports. Both Windy City squads are in need of pitching help, and Itoh would certainly help them on that front.

The 29-year-old Itoh ranked 26th on CBS Sports' offseason list of the top free agents in the current class. Here's part of our write-up:

"A down 2026 season took some of the shine off Itoh, who won the 2025 Eiji Sawamura Award (Japan's Cy Young equivalent) after throwing 196 ⅔ innings with a 2.52 ERA. To be sure, Itoh pitched well in 2026 (3.18 ERA in 172 ⅔ innings), but he was not as consistently dominant as in the past. The 5-foot-9 right-hander is a seven-pitch pitcher with a low-90s fastball and the usual array of secondary pitches (sinker, cutter, curveball, slider, sweeper, splitter), none of which stands out as a plus offering. Itoh has thrown at least 150 innings in each of the last six seasons. He's seen as a crafty back-end starter in MLB, or perhaps even a reliever (Itoh sat 96 mph out of the bullpen in the World Baseball Classic). The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters are expected to post Itoh, who turned 29 in August, this winter."

The Cubs have a lot of uncertainty in the rotation, while the White Sox still need help even after adding Dustin May this offseason.

Mets getting calls on Vientos

Mark Vientos NYM • 1B • #27 BA 0.212 R 28 HR 13 RBI 41 SB 0 View Profile

The New York Mets retained the services of first baseman Mark Vientos leading up to the recent non-tender deadline despite his pattern of decline over the last two seasons. Now, Vientos could be on the move. The soon-to-be 27-year-old has been the subject of trade inquiries, The Athletic reports. While Vientos is coming off a highly disappointing 2026 season, he still has power potential and in his semi-recent past a 2024 campaign in which he hit 27 home runs in 111 games. All of that makes Vientos a fairly compelling change-of-scenery possibility, and the Mets may seek to make that happen this winter.