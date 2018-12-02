MLB rumors, free agency and trade updates: Blue Jays interested in Happ, Keuchel; Realmuto in demand

Heading into December and the winter meetings, baseball's offseason is starting to heat up. A few notable moves in the past week-plus were the Seattle Mariners trading James Paxton to the New York Yankees and 2015 American League MVP Josh Donaldson signing with the Atlanta Braves. There's also a Robinson Cano trade that's now almost official.

As such, we'll be rounding up all the best rumors, transactions, news and notes from the day.

Jays interested in lefty starters

The Toronto Blue Jays aren't expected to be big spenders this winter, as they continue to transition to their next core. But, at least for the time being, the Jays are reportedly monitoring some of the top left-handed starters on the market, in J.A. Happ and Dallas Keuchel, per Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports.

Happ, of course, has done multiple tours in Toronto, equaling parts of six seasons in all. Last season, he was traded to the New York Yankees before the deadline for Brandon Drury and Billy McKinney. Keuchel has no similar tie to Toronto or the Blue Jays front office.

It's unclear if the Blue Jays are just doing prep work in case either Happ or Keuchel slips through the cracks, or if they're seriously pursuing the pair as a way of taking a step forward in 2019.

Realmuto in demand

