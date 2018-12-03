MLB rumors, free agency and trade updates: Corbin expected to sign soon; Phillies, Mariners agree to Segura trade

One week from Monday the 2018 Winter Meetings begin in Las Vegas. That will be the most hectic week of the offseason, hands down. Here is our AL East preview for the Winter Meetings, with the other five divisions to come throughout the week.

So far this offseason we've seen the Mariners more or less tear their roster apart, Josh Donaldson join the Braves, and the Nationals add a pair of catchers in Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki. Also, Japanese southpaw Yusei Kikuchi has been posted. It has been an interesting few weeks for sure.

With that in mind, here are the latest MLB hot stove rumblings. Make sure you check back often through the day for updates.

Corbin expected to sign soon

Free agent left-hander Patrick Corbin, most recently of the Diamondbacks, it expected to choose a new team soon. He visited the Phillies, Nationals, and Yankees last week and those three clubs are said to have the most serious interest. Others could still get involved, however.

Patrick Corbin decision is expected to come soon. yankees, phillies and nats are all serious, in the game with strong bids and have to be considered the favorites, though a couple others have been looking at ways to try to pull an upset. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 3, 2018

The Phillies, Nationals, and Yankees have all been looking for another starter for weeks, with the Yankees continuing their search even after re-signing CC Sabathia and trading for James Paxton. For what it's worth, Corbin is a native New Yorker who grew up in a family of Yankees fans.

Corbin, 29, threw 200 innings on the nose this past season with a 3.15 ERA and 246 strikeouts. Hitters missed with a whopping 53.6 percent of their swings against his slider in 2018. The MLB average is a 35.5 percent swing-and-miss rate on sliders.

Mariners, Phillies agree to Segura trade

Although the trade has not yet been announced and the full details are still unknown, the Mariners and Phillies have reportedly agreed to a trade sending Jean Segura to Philadelphia. Here's what we know so far:

Phillies get: Jean Segura

Jean Segura Mariners get: J.P. Crawford, Carlos Santana

There have been indications the Phillies could also received a veteran reliever in the trade, possibly Juan Nicasio or Anthony Swarzak, the latter of whom just joined the team in the Robinson Cano/Edwin Diaz trade. It stands to reason the Mariners will look to flip Santana elsewhere in the coming weeks.

Kimbrel seeking six-year deal

Free agent closer Craig Kimbrel is said to be seeking a six-year contract. That is his opening ask, remember. Kimbrel is asking for six years, teams will offer three years, and they'll settle on four or five years. That's usually how these negotiations work. The player starts by asking for the moon and then adjusts down. Kimbrel, 30, went 42 for 47 in save chances this past season, striking out 96 batters in 62 1/3 innings.

Dodgers extend Roberts

. Financial terms are unknown. Earlier this offseason the Dodgers exercised their 2019 club option for Roberts. This new contract rips up the option and covers the 2019-22 seasons, which presumably means Roberts received a pay raise next season. Los Angeles has won three NL West title in three years under Roberts, including back-to-back National League pennants in 2017-18.