MLB rumors, free agency and trade updates: Corbin officially signs with Nationals; Rays interested in Morton

The winter meetings are imminent, some major names have already changed addresses and the rumor mill is churning. Friday, Katherine Acquavella took a look around the AL West and what to expect heading to the winter meetings.

As for the rest, we'll be rounding up all the best rumors, transactions, news and notes from the day.

Corbin deal with Nationals official

Earlier this week, news broke that lefty starter Parick Corbin had agreed to sign a six-year, $140 million deal with the Nationals. As always with these big deals, there's generally a lag between when the deal is reportedly agreed to and when the team announces the deal as official due to the player needing to pass a physical. It's generally a formality, but it's a step where things can fall apart.

Nothing fell apart here.

The Washington Nationals have agreed to terms with LHP Patrick Corbin!



🔗 // https://t.co/gdu1BDtnXO pic.twitter.com/YWiiF0UOP7 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) December 7, 2018

Corbin joins Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg to form an excellent top three in the Nationals' rotation.

Goldschmidt introduced

The deal sending Paul Goldschmidt to the Cardinals in exchange for three players became official on Wednesday, but on Friday he was introduced in person to the local press.

One of baseball's elite bats joins an offense with some serious power potential, as Goldschmidt will hit in a lineup with Matt Carpenter, Marcell Ozuna and some others with good pop.

Rays show interest in Morton

The Rays have shown an interest in signing free agent right-hander Charlie Morton, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Morton, 35, was 15-3 with a 3.13 ERA (129 ERA+), 1.16 WHIP and 201 strikeouts in 167 innings last season. He made the All-Star team for the first time at age 35 and really put everything together once he landed in Houston. He has said he isn't sure how much longer he wants to pitch and that fits well with the Rays likely wanting a short-term deal out of a free agency starter.

The only traditional starters who are sure things in the Rays' rotation right now are Cy Young winner Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow. As things stand, the other three slots likely belong to "openers" while the likes of Ryan Yarbrough, Yonny Chirinos and Jalen Beeks would be the pitchers used to get length in relief of the opener -- at least until one of a young trio of starters (Brent Honeywell atop the list) returns from Tommy John surgery.