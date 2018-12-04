MLB rumors, free agency and trade updates: Harper courted by Dodgers, Magic Johnson; Corbin in line for huge contract

Thus far, the offseason has mostly comprised of the Mariners making trades. Sure, there was a Josh Donaldson signing with the Braves, but all the other high-profile moves have been revolving around the Mariners cleaning house. It's been fun. There's a lot more to come throughout the league, especially with the winter meetings less than a week away.

We'll be rounding up all the best rumors, transactions, news and notes from the day.

Dodgers meeting with Harper

We knew young superstar Bryce Harper was going to be wined and dined this offseason, sitting as a free agent at just 26 years old. Sure enough, Yahoo Sports reports that Harper is being courted by the Dodgers, including by part-owner and NBA legend Magic Johnson.

The article also lists the following teams being involved with Harper: White Sox, Phillies, Yankees, Cubs, Padres and obviously the Nationals. It curiously mentions that Harper has "affection" for the Astros and that the Cardinals have affection for him. It doesn't specify on whether or not those affections go both ways.

Harper is a Scott Boras client and many of Boras' high-profile guys take until January to sign. A fun wrinkle here is that Harper hails from Las Vegas and that's where the winter meetings are next week. Might he want the spotlight in his home city with a press conference announcing the largest contract in MLB history?

Corbin has big offer

All the reporting around free agent left-handed starter Patrick Corbin indicates that he'll be signing pretty soon. The teams most heavily connected with the former Diamondbacks All-Star have been the Yankees, Phillies and Nationals. This report says Corbin will receive a large contract, regardless of which team he signs with:

Patrick Corbin will receive a 6-year contract worth at least $125 million, several executives with knowledge of his pursuit believe. The unknown is whether Corbin would take a discount to join his hometown #Yankees. Decision is expected this week. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 4, 2018

Corbin, 29, was 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA (137 ERA+), 1.05 WHIP and 246 strikeouts in 200 innings last season.

Brewers ask about Gray

Sonny Gray and the Yankees need a divorce. Everyone surely knows this, especially the Yankees and Gray. He's pitched to a 4.51 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 195 1/3 innings in the past season-and-a-half since they acquired him. A change of scenery is necessary and perhaps a move to the National League would be best. On that note ...

"Spoken with" isn't exactly phrasing that says the Brewers are overly interested, but they have at least checked in. He's on their radar. They had success with pitchers like Jhoulys Chacin, Wade Davis and others last season, though they did lose their pitching coach to the Reds.

Mets blocked Phillies from Diaz; won't trade Syndergaard

The Mets held a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss their blockbuster trade that has brought Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the Big Apple. The presser was aired live on CBS Sports HQ. There were some interesting things, but two especially stood out.

Mets owner Jeff Wilpon said there was urgency to get the deal done because the Phillies were in on Diaz. In fact, he said if they didn't quickly get the deal done, the thought was that the Mariners would send Diaz to Philly. The Mariners did complete a trade

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen indicated the Mets were now unlikely to trade Noah Syndergaard, since the "chips are in" to win now after this trade.

I'll maintain the Mets were going to have to be utterly knocked over to deal Syndergaard in the first place and I long found it unlikely. Now that this deal has gone down, my colleague Mike Axisa outlined what the Mets need to do next.