MLB rumors, free agency and trade updates: Indians, Carrasco exploring extension; Cubs tender Russell ahead of deadline

Heading into December and the winter meetings, it appears that baseball's offseason is starting to heat up. A few notable moves in the past week-plus were the Seattle Mariners trading James Paxton to the New York Yankees and 2015 American League MVP Josh Donaldson signing with the Atlanta Braves. There's also a Robinson Cano trade brewing.

Friday night also happens to be the deadline for teams to tender contracts to all arbitration-eligible players. That means some new players will hit the open market around 8 p.m. ET.

As such, we'll be rounding up all the best rumors, transactions, news and notes from the day.

Indians pursuing Carrasco extension

Cleveland is reportedly open to dealing from their rotation -- including Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, and Trevor Bauer -- yet they're taking the time to talk to Carrasco about perhaps staying in town longer than his current contract demands:

#Indians in discussions with RHP Carlos Carrasco about an extension, sources tell The Athletic. Carrasco signed for 2019 at $9.75M with $10.25M club option for ‘20. Previously accepted below-market, four-year, $22M deal with two club options after heart scare in April 2015. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 30, 2018

It's unclear how likely an extension is, or if the failure to reach a new agreement would increase the likelihood of a trade. Either way, it seems that Carrasco is an important player in Cleveland's winter.

Blockbuster is coming?

The hot item from this week is the reported deal between the Mariners and Mets that seems to be getting closer and closer to becoming a reality. There's been a reported seven numbers of players involved, plus money for Cano's huge contract so if this were to happen, it will be a bit of a jaw-dropper.

Most of the reports out there are predicting something like this:

The deal could happen any minute or it could fall apart. Here's the latest:

Latest on #Mets-#Mariners, per sources: Still no agreement, no terms submitted to MLB. League must approve all deals involving cash exchange of $1M or more, and this one certainly will meet that standard. No indication deal is in trouble. Holdup appears to be financial exchange. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 30, 2018

Cubs tender Addison Russell

The Cubs seemed all but certain to move on from shortstop Addison Russell following his domestic violence-related suspension. Alas, if that is to happen it hasn't happened yet. The Cubs announced they will tender a contract to Russell in advance of the deadline. The Cubs can still, theoretically anyway, trade him -- provided another team is willing to employ him, anyway.

Mariners trade Alex Colome to White Sox

The Mariners did complete one deal on Friday, sending reliever Alex Colome to the Mariners for catcher Omar Narvaez. Colome figures to slot in as Chicago's new closer. Narvaez -- who lives on walks and singles but is a subpar defender -- should serve as Seattle's most-days backstop.