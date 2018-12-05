MLB rumors, free agency and trade updates: Mets keeping interest in Pollock, Realmuto; Owings signs with Royals

We're less than a week away the 2018 Winter Meetings begin in Las Vegas. That will be the most hectic week of the offseason, hands down. Here are our Winter Meetings previews for the AL East, NL East and NL Central, with the other four divisions to come throughout the week.

So far this offseason we've seen a flurry of movement from the National League East including the Braves picking up Josh Donaldson and Brian McCann, the Mets trading for Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano and the Nationals adding a pair of catchers in Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki plus their reported Patrick Corbin deal. It's been an interesting couple of weeks, and there's only going to be more to come.

So with that in mind, here are the latest MLB hot stove rumblings. Make sure you check back often through the day for updates.

Mets after Realmuto, Pollock

The Mets going after catcher J.T. Realmuto has been a rumor floating around for a few days now. But on Wednesday according to multiple reports, the Marlins were said to be interested in Amed Rosario, Brandon Nimmo and/or Michael Conforto. But the Mets are "resistant" on including Rosario in a deal, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred.

marlins like rosario, nimmo and/or conforto in Realmuto talks. talks are real, but mets seem resistant on rosario — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 5, 2018

Simply put, if the Mets really want Realmuto, they are going to have to give up a promising major league-ready asset (and probably more) to get him. The bidding for the 27-year-old has already been intense, but after the Mets' recent acquisition of Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, they would need to get a catcher if they were to continue in their all-in mindset when it comes to contending in 2019.

Another realistic target for the Mets might be A.J. Pollock whose free agent talk has been pretty quiet so far this offseason. But Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen told MLB Network Radio that "A.J. fits us really well and we have been in touch with his agent." Van Wagenen added that he's going to continue to engaged on Pollock, but it's "unclear at this point" whether anything will come to fruition.

#Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen says they are in on AJ Pollock w/ @JimBowdenGM & @jimmemolo pic.twitter.com/dQ4QYPSZJw — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) December 5, 2018

Royals agree to terms with Chris Owings

The Kansas City Royals are reportedly in agreement with utility man Chris Owings for one-year deal for $3 million plus $500,000 of performance bonuses, according to multiple sources.

The deal between the Kansas City #Royals and INF/OF Chris Owings is worth $3M over one year and includes an additional $500K in incentives/bonuses. (@FlannyMLB) #MLB https://t.co/hP6lrhQGve — Andersen Pickard (@andersenreports) December 5, 2018

Owings is versatile; he's played second base, shortstop, third base and every spot in the outfield. Despite struggling in 2018 (.574 OPS), he could bounce back for KC. He was recently non-tendered by the Arizona Diamondbacks.