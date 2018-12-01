MLB rumors, free agency and trade updates: Nats get Yan Gomes; Indians, Carlos Carrasco exploring extension
Keep checking back for the latest updates as MLB free agency continues
Heading into December and the winter meetings, it appears that baseball's offseason is starting to heat up. A few notable moves in the past week-plus were the Seattle Mariners trading James Paxton to the New York Yankees and 2015 American League MVP Josh Donaldson signing with the Atlanta Braves. There's also a Robinson Cano trade brewing.
Friday night also happens to be the deadline for teams to tender contracts to all arbitration-eligible players. That means some new players will hit the open market around 8 p.m. ET.
As such, we'll be rounding up all the best rumors, transactions, news and notes from the day.
Indians pursuing Carrasco extension
Cleveland is reportedly open to dealing from their rotation -- including Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, and Trevor Bauer -- yet they're taking the time to talk to Carrasco about perhaps staying in town longer than his current contract demands:
It's unclear how likely an extension is, or if the failure to reach a new agreement would increase the likelihood of a trade. Either way, it seems that Carrasco is an important player in Cleveland's winter.
Nats to land Gomes
Speaking of Cleveland and trades, it appears they're nearing completion of a different deal. Catcher Yan Gomes will reportedly head to D.C. in exchange for outfield prospect Daniel Johnson. Read more about that here.
Blockbuster is coming?
The hot item from this week is the reported deal between the Mariners and Mets that seems to be getting closer and closer to becoming a reality. There's been a reported seven numbers of players involved, plus money for Cano's huge contract so if this were to happen, it will be a bit of a jaw-dropper.
Most of the reports out there are predicting something like this:
- Mets get: Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz, money to fray Cano's hefty contract.
- Mariners get: 2016 first-round pick Justin Dunn, 2018 first-round pick Jarred Kelenic, Gerson Bautista, Jay Bruce and Anthony Swarzak.
The deal could happen any minute or it could fall apart. Here's the latest:
Cubs tender Addison Russell
The Cubs seemed all but certain to move on from shortstop Addison Russell following his domestic violence-related suspension. Alas, if that is to happen it hasn't happened yet. The Cubs announced they will tender a contract to Russell in advance of the deadline. The Cubs can still, theoretically anyway, trade him -- provided another team is willing to employ him, anyway.
You can check out the rest of the day's non-tender action by following along here.
Mariners trade Alex Colome to White Sox
The Mariners did complete one deal on Friday, sending reliever Alex Colome to the Mariners for catcher Omar Narvaez. Colome figures to slot in as Chicago's new closer. Narvaez -- who lives on walks and singles but is a subpar defender -- should serve as Seattle's most-days backstop.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hamilton, Flores non-tendered
Hamilton and Flores were among the most notable non-tenders
-
Report: Nats to trade for Yan Gomes
Gomes could be the Nationals catcher of the present and future
-
Why Mets are keeping McNeil
McNeil could play a big role for the 2019 Mets
-
Suspended SS Russell tendered by Cubs
The team's decision comes in the wake of Russell serving a 40-game suspension for domestic...
-
Who else might the Mariners trade?
Expect teams to call on Mitch Haniger and Jean Segura
-
M's send Colome to ChiSox for Narvaez
The Mariners receive catcher Omar Narvaez in return