MLB rumors, free agency and trade updates: Yankees to meet with Patrick Corbin; Cubs acquire Ronald Torreyes

Nearly a month has passed since the Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series. With the winter meetings not too far away, baseball's offseason is starting to heat up. In the past week, we've seen James Paxton join the New York Yankees via trade and Josh Donaldson pick the Atlanta Braves as his 2019 employer. Even the rumors are getting juicier -- at least if the ones tying Robinson Cano to the New York Mets are any indication.

As such, we've decided to partake in a bit of public service by rounding up the day's transactions, news, and notes in one place. You'll find those listed below along with some choice commentary. Remember to check back throughout Wednesday to find out what's cooking on the hot stove.

Cubs add Torreyes

The Cubs and Yankees made a minor trade, with utility infielder Ronald Torreyes heading to Chicago in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Torreyes has a career 81 OPS+ but could find himself as a deep reserve on Chicago's bench next season.

Corbin to meet with Yankees

Left-handed starter Patrick Corbin is a wanted man. He already met with the Phillies and Nationals this week, and on Thursday he'll do the same with Yankees officials. The Yankees have long been known to like Corbin. If they can ink him, he'll join James Paxton as part of a new-look rotation.

Braves would 'love' front-of-rotation starter

The Braves have had a busy few days, nailing down deals with Brian McCann and Josh Donaldson. They're known to want another outfielder, but don't count out them sniffing around for a top-flight starter. In theory, the Braves could leverage their bevy of young talent to go after someone like Corey Kluber or Noah Syndergaard. It's to be seen if either possibility is legitimate.

Astros desire Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi had himself a huge postseason, resulting in a World Series ring and perhaps a return home. That's because the Astros are reportedly interested in signing Eovaldi, who grew up in Alvin, Texas. Alvin is also where Nolan Ryan was raised, and it's worth noting Ryan is part of the Astros organization. We'll have to see if that's enough of a recruiting pitch to land Eovaldi.