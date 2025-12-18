Major League Baseball's offseason is likely to hit a lull over the coming days, as front offices around the game take some time off for the holidays. There's still enough daylight remaining for clubs to conduct some late-minute shopping, however. Below, CBS Sports has compiled all of Thursday's most notable murmurs and moves in one convenient place for your viewing pleasure.

Top bats seeking long-term deals

Infielder Alex Bregman and outfielder Cody Bellinger have had to settle for shorter pacts in their past forays into free agency. Don't expect that to be the case this go around. Bregman "figures" to seek six years, while Bellinger "could pursue even longer," per ESPN.

Bregman, 32 come March, had a strong single season with the Red Sox before opting out of what was technically a three-year deal. As part of that pact, he had the ability to rejoin the open market at the end of each season. CBS Sports ranked him as the No. 2 free agent available this winter, behind only outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Bellinger, 30 until next July, has fully recovered from a tailspin earlier in his career that left him non-tendered by the Dodgers. He's been an above-average performer in each of the past three seasons, with last year representing his best outing since he won the Most Valuable Player award in 2019.

D-backs could add Bregman, keep Marte

The Diamondbacks are known to be interested in free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman. The assumption is that, if they were to sign Bregman, they would then trade second baseman Ketel Marte for pitching help. That isn't necessarily the case, according to The Athletic.

Rather, there is a chance the D-backs would add Bregman and keep Marte, giving them the best possible lineup as they attempt to chase down the Dodgers in the NL West.

Coincidentally, the D-backs are nearing the year mark since they surprisingly inked Corbin Burnes. He did not pitch after June 1 and later underwent Tommy John surgery that is likely to wipe out most, if not all of his 2026 campaign.

Starting pitcher market could move soon

Several weeks have passed since the Blue Jays signed Dylan Cease. Yet most of the rest of the top free-agent starters remain available, including lefties Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez and righties Michael King and Tatsuya Imai.

When and where might they find homes? Perhaps sooner than later, per ESPN.

A number of clubs are known to be interested in adding a frontline starter. Among that group: the Orioles, Mets (on a short-term deal), Astros, Yankees, Angels, Padres, and Cubs.

Interestingly, the Mets and Padres are both known to be shopping starting pitchers. New York has made Kodai Senga and David Peterson available, while San Diego is open to moving Nick Pivetta to create more financial wiggle room.

Might Murakami settle for short-term deal?

The Athletic's Will Sammon pondered the possibility. While Sammon presents the idea as more of a hypothetical than a given, it's a fair reaction to what has been a quiet stretch for Munetaka Murakami ahead of his signing deadline, 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 22.

CBS Sports ranked Murakami as the No. 7 free agent available in this class at the onset of the winter, writing the following:

Murakami launched his name into orbit back in 2022, when he homered 56 times to break Sadaharu Oh's single-season Nippon Professional Baseball record for a Japanese-born player. Clearly he has elite strength. Alas, the ensuing years haven't been as kind. He swings and misses a ton, even within the zone, and his strikeout rate has cleared 28% three seasons in a row -- NPB hasn't experienced the same K-rate creep as MLB, making that one of the worst marks among regulars. There've long been questions about his viability at the hot corner too, with first base appearing as his long-term home. Murakami's power and youth (he'll turn 26 in February) will go a long way in making a team forgive those blemishes, with a left-handed Eugenio Suárez serving as a good outcome here.

Murakami is one of several notable players transferring from overseas leagues this winter. The aforementioned Imai is the other headliner.