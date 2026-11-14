The annual GM Meetings came and went this week with two significant transactions. The Braves signed reliever Evan Phillips (three years and $35 million) and the Red Sox signed slugger Jake Bauers (four years and $58 million). Bauers will give Boston some sorely needed home run power. Phillips will pair with Robert Suarez in the late innings for Atlanta.

Otherwise, the GM Meetings brought a lot of rumors and presumably the groundwork was laid for moves that could be completed later this offseason. Here are our top 50 free agents and top 25 trade candidates, and the important offseason dates and deadlines you need to know. Here now are Saturday's hot stove happenings.

Giants continue to decline calls about Webb

Logan Webb SF • SP • #62 ERA 4.31 WHIP 1.17 IP 160.2 BB 41 K 134 View Profile

The Giants continue to decline trade calls about ace righty Logan Webb, reports USA Today. Webb, 30 next week, had his worst full season in the big leagues in 2026, in part due to a nagging knee injury, though he is signed affordably through 2028. San Francisco needs to add to its rotation, not subtract one of the game's best and most durable starters.

That said, a Webb trade would presumably net the Giants multiple young players and improve the team's talent base. It never hurts to listen, but for now, the Giants seem disinclined to move their best pitcher since Madison Bumgarner was in his prime. Webb and Landen Roupp are the only locks for San Francisco's 2027 rotation at the moment.

Braves looking to add a starter

Not surprisingly, the Braves want to add at least one starting pitcher, according to The Athletic. They could also re-sign Raisel Iglesias or bring in another late-inning reliever even after signing Phillips. Chris Sale and Grant Holmes are Atlanta's only returning healthy starters. Bryce Elder (knee), Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) and Spencer Strider (elbow) all finished the season injured.

The Braves will give Didier Fuentes, who was so dominant as a reliever this past season, a chance to start in 2027. It will be difficult to count on him for a full season, however. Fuentes, 21, threw a career-high 97 innings between the minors, majors, and postseason in 2026. Atlanta will need to monitor his workload next year. Another starter to soak up innings is a must this offseason.

Tigers interested in Imanaga

Shota Imanaga CHC • SP • #18 ERA 3.77 WHIP 1.1 IP 174.1 BB 37 K 174 View Profile

The Tigers have interest in free agent left-hander Shota Imanaga, reports MLB.com. Jackson Jobe, Troy Melton, River Ryan, and Framber Valdez are presumably locks for Detroit's rotation. Ty Madden and Keider Montero are depth options. Reese Olson is expected back from shoulder surgery early next year. Still, the Tigers could clearly use another starting pitcher.

We ranked Imanaga, 33, as the 30th-best free agent available this offseason. He has been very home run prone the last two years (1.9 homers per nine innings), which could make him a good match for what is now called Fifth Third Park. Detroit's stadium tends to play pitcher-friendly, particularly in April and September (and October), when the ball doesn't carry well in the cold.

Blue Jays getting calls about Clement, Schneider

Davis Schneider TOR • LF • #36 BA 0.145 R 21 HR 5 RBI 16 SB 1 View Profile

The Blue Jays are receiving calls about infielder Ernie Clement and utility man Davis Schneider, reports The Athletic. Teams have also inquired about catcher Brandon Valenzuela, who was a Gold Glove finalist as a rookie in 2026. Toronto reportedly has interest in Jazz Chisholm Jr. as it seeks more of a power bat on the infield, potentially making Clement expendable.

Schneider, 27, had a poor 2026 and spent time in Triple-A, though he is versatile and has hit lefties in spots over the years. There is a shocking shortage of quality right-handed bats throughout baseball right now. Schneider's heavy plate discipline approach and ability to play left field as well as some infield positions make him an interesting enough target this offseason.

Cubs, Padres, White Sox pursuing Taira

The Cubs, Padres, and White Sox are among several teams pursuing Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira, reports the San Diego Union-Tribune. Taira, 26, had a 1.36 ERA in 145 innings for the Seibu Lions in 2026. We ranked him as the 19th-best free agent available this offseason, though he could ultimately wind up in the bullpen given his height (5-foot-8).

The Padres and two Chicago teams need starting pitching this offseason (they need multiple starters, really) and would likely use Taira in their rotation, at least to begin the season. For what it's worth, Taira told Sanspo he does not have a preferred destination, geographically. The Cubs, Padres, and White Sox would all give him a chance to pitch for a contender right away.

Cardinals won't move Burleson, Winn

Alec Burleson STL • 1B • #41 BA 0.279 R 89 HR 26 RBI 116 SB 4 View Profile

The Cardinals have declined trade inquiries into first baseman Alec Burleson and shortstop Masyn Winn, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. St. Louis is also receiving interest in catchers Jimmy Crooks and Pedro Pagés, who are more likely to be traded. Burleson and Winn are off-limits, though, and considered part of the long-term future in St. Louis.

Leo Bernal, who was so impressive during his September call up, and top prospect Rainiel Rodriguez are the future behind the plate for the Cardinals. Pagés is a traditional glove-first backup catcher. Crooks has some offensive upside thanks to his hard-hit ability (exit velocity, etc.), and he rates well as a pitch-framer and thrower. He's an appealing target for catcher-needy teams.