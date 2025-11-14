The Major League Baseball offseason is underway and technically, so is free agency. Still, decisions on qualifying offers aren't due until Nov. 18, meaning we're probably not going to see any moves for a little bit. In the meantime, the rumor mill can churn along with speculation. Let's get to it.

Blue Jays kicking tires on Díaz

Fresh off blowing a ninth-inning lead in Game 7 of the World Series and then losing in extra innings, the Blue Jays are looking for late-inning relievers and are "signaling a willingness to both spend big and lose draft picks if necessary," reports The Athletic.

Hmm, spending big on late-inning relief? Sure enough, the Blue Jays have reportedly met with agents for free-agent closer Edwin Díaz.

Díaz, 31, can be hit or miss, but, generally speaking, that's just the volatility of relievers. Overall, he's great. Last season in 62 appearances with the Mets, he saved 28 games in 31 chances with a 1.63 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 66 ⅓ innings. He's the best reliever on the market this offseason.

The top priority for the American League champs is said to be starting pitching and they have incumbent closer Jeff Hoffman coming back, but kicking Hoffman back to the eighth inning in front of Díaz would make their bullpen deeper and better.

Mets listening on McNeil

The Mets are "fielding trade inquiries" on utility player Jeff McNeil, according to the New York Post. McNeil had a down season last year, but recent news that he underwent a procedure for thoracic outlet syndrome could explain that. He'll expected to be all systems go come spring training.

McNeil, 33, is a two-time All-Star with a batting title under his belt. He was outstanding in 2023, but hasn't come close to matching that performance the past three years. This past season, he hit .243/.335/.411 (111 OPS+) with 21 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs, 54 RBI, 42 runs and 2.0 WAR in 462 plate appearances.

He's played second base more than anything else, but also has logged plenty of time in the outfield, mostly left, and has some time at third base.

McNeil is set to make $15.75 million next season before his contract has a $15.75 million club option for 2027.

Multiple teams trying for Bubic

Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic is getting interest on the trade market from "multiple teams," according to The Athletic. From the report:

In need of offense and boasting some pitching depth, the Royals are open to the possibility of dealing Bubic, people familiar with the club's thinking said.

Bubic, 28, hadn't really stuck as a good starting pitcher long term until a breakout season in 2025. He was 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA (161 ERA+), 1.18 WHIP and 116 strikeouts in 116 ⅓ innings before a rotator cuff injury shut him down for the rest of the season. He was worth 3.1 WAR in his 20 starts.

He only has one year left under team control before hitting free agency. The case for trading Bubic lies there, knowing he still hasn't been a great starter for a full season and that the Royals would be dealing from strength to shore up a weakness. The rotation without Bubic would still have Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Noah Cameron for the top four spots.