The slog that is the 2025-26 offseason for Major League Baseball continues here on Jan. 7 with the top four free agents still on the board. If we expanded things, we could say five of the top six and eight of the top 14 free agents remain unsigned. We aren't far from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training. It would sure be nice if things got settled, sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, we'll gather the news and rumors for the day here.

Blue Jays still in on Tucker, less so on Bichette

One might recall that a few days ago, the Blue Jays signed third baseman Kazuma Okamoto out of Japan. Though there could still be a fit for free agent Bo Bichette if the two sides wanted it bad enough, that might be off the table at this point. The Athletic reports that "a reunion with Bichette appears increasingly unlikely."



Further, the Jays have reportedly "increased their efforts to recruit" free-agent outfielder Kyle Tucker. There is mention that things could work with Bichette if he accepts a deal with an opt-out clause after the first year or if outfielder Anthony Santander is traded -- though moving Santander after the disastrous first year of his deal seems difficult without the Blue Jays eating a significant amount of the remaining four years and $76.3 million.

The Blue Jays have some versatile players who can swing back and forth, but it would certainly be easier to fit an outfield upgrade right than infield, which is why Tucker has taken priority over Bichette.

Cubs, Red Sox talking to both Bichette, Bregman

Though Bo Bichette is a shortstop (or second baseman, if you don't love his defense) while Alex Bregman is a third baseman, their markets appear to be overlapping a little bit. Both the Cubs and Red Sox are "among the teams talking to both players," per The Athletic.

For the Cubs, Bregman fills the more easily upgraded spot in the infield, taking over third base from Matt Shaw, who could become a utility backup or trade bait. There have been rumors that the Cubs could trade Nico Hoerner -- though that sure seems like a bad idea -- which is where Bichette comes into play. Either Hoerner or Bichette could also move to third base if the Cubs land Bichette.

As for the Red Sox, they obviously make sense for both Bregman and Bichette, with possible holes at either second or third right now and the ability to swing Marcelo Mayer to the other infield position.

D-backs could be in on Bregman, if...

The Diamondbacks "have expressed interest" in Bregman, too, but "club executives make it clear that he'd be an option only if they are able to trade" Ketel Marte, according to USA Today. Marte still has five years and $91 million left on his deal and the Diamondbacks are apparently operating on a self-imposed budget crunch, meaning they'd either keep Marte or fully dive in the Bregman sweepstakes here, but not both.

Though Bregman plays third and Marte plays second, youngster Jordan Lawlar could be used in either spot starting next season.

Mets slow in addressing rotation

The Mets still have "some interest" in top remaining free-agent starting pitchers like Framber Valdez, "but their focus is on exploring trades first," according to The Athletic. The report also noted that "things are slow."

The names mentioned, regarding the Mets interest in trading for a starter: Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, MacKenzie Gore, Edward Cabrera, Kris Bubic and Brady Singer.

As things currently stand, the Mets rotation looks like Nolan McLean, David Peterson, Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes and Sean Manaea with Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong also possibly in the mix.