We're only a few days from the Winter Meetings and we've started to see a trickle of moves here in the MLB offseason, which means it's possible things start to pick up a bit. As such, the rumor mill is churning and we're going to round up the best nuggets of news and rumors here for the day, which is Wednesday, Dec. 3.

Let's get to it.

Brewers drawing 'significant interest' in Peralta

Earlier this offseason, reports surfaced that the Brewers were not interested in trading ace Freddy Peralta. In fact, as recently as yesterday the reporting was that the Brewers were going to keep him.

Lately, though, according to The Athletic, things might be leaning in the other direction.

Perhaps this was inevitable, but the interest in right-hander Freddy Peralta is so significant, the Milwaukee Brewers are now considering "cracking the door open" for trade discussions, according to a person briefed on their situation.

Peralta is 30 years old next season and is coming off arguably the best year of his career. He was 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA (154 ERA+), 1.08 WHIP, 204 strikeouts in 176 ⅔ innings. He posted a career-high 5.5 WAR. He's set to make $8 million in 2026 before hitting free agency. If the Brewers think 2025 was the peak for Peralta and that he'll definitely walk in free agency, you can see the line of thinking to accept huge trade offers here. They previously dealt Corbin Burnes a season before free agency.

Given the conflicting reports of late, it's safe to assume the situation is fluid with the Brewers listening to trade offers and maybe even considering them while leaning toward keeping Peralta until they're blown away.

Astros looking at pitching depth

The Astros were crushed under the weight of pitching injuries over the last two years, including lengthy absences from the likes of Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr., Luis Garcia, Ronel Blanco and Spencer Arrighetti. What's more, ace workhorse Framber Valdez is now a free agent.

Knowing all this, it isn't surprising that the Astros are targeting depth at the Winter Meetings. They don't "have the financial resources" to a top free agent, per MLB.com, but they have a "desire" to land pitchers who are still under team control via trades. Center fielder Jake Meyers is mentioned as a possibility for the Astros to trade for said pitching.

Marlins not inclined to deal Alcantara or Cabrera?

People love talking about trading prospects to the Marlins in order to grab controllable players because, well, look at their history. This time around, the Marlins are apparently trying to hold and maybe even extend some of their own players, according to MLB.com.

Specifically, high-upside Edward Cabrera and former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara have seen their names bandied about in trade rumors since early last regular season, but the Marlins are repotedly not "actively trying to trade" either, though if that were to change, Christina De Nicola speculated that Cabrera is the more likely of the two to be dealt.

Former GM Byrnes takes Rockies' GM position

Former Diamondbacks and Padres general manager Josh Byrnes has been hired as the general manager of the Rockies, reports The Athletic. Keep in mind that there's been a shift in titles over the course of the past decade-plus and that GM isn't necessarily always the big boss in the front office. Here, Byrnes is second in command under new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta.