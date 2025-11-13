The annual GM Meetings wrap up Thursday and we're still waiting for the offseason's first significant move. None of our top 50 free agents have signed and none of our top 25 trade candidates have been dealt. That's not too unusual this early in the offseason, though I think I speak for a lot of people when I say I'm ready for the hot stove to heat up. Here are Thursday's rumors as we wait for moves to be made.

Cardinals will look to trade from lefty bats

Brendan Donovan STL • 2B • #33 BA 0.287 R 64 HR 10 RBI 50 SB 3 View Profile

In addition to moving Nolan Arenado, the Cardinals will look to trade from their surplus of left-handed bats, reports The Athletic. That includes second baseman/left fielder Brendan Donovan and the Royals are among the teams interested, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Outfielder Lars Nootbaar, whose market could be complicated by his recent heel surgery, could also be moved.

Donovan, 29, is two years away from free agency, and his age/team control may not align with the club's planned return to contention. Also, St. Louis has infielder and top prospect JJ Wetherholt knocking on the door. Donovan's contact skills, on-base ability, and defensive versatility would make him appealing to just about any team, particularly contenders.

Pirates could be surprise spenders

Could the notoriously thrifted Pirates be a surprise spender this offseason? The club is planning to raise payroll in 2026, perhaps by as much as $30 million to $40 million, according to MLB.com. "We have tried," GM Ben Cherington said about the club pursuing free agent hitters. "... The bottom line is we want to add to our position player group and we'll explore all kinds of ways to do that."

Pittsburgh finished 2025 with an $84.7 million payroll, per Cot's Baseball Contracts. That was 26th in baseball and it was their highest rank since also finishing 26th in 2018. That year they had a $90.6 million payroll. The Pirates have a very strong pitching staff (led by Cy Young winner Paul Skenes). Any money they spend figures to go to offense, particularly on the infield.

Cubs meet with Tucker's agent

Kyle Tucker CHC • RF • #30 BA 0.266 R 91 HR 22 RBI 73 SB 25 View Profile

Cubs POBO Jed Hoyer met with Kyle Tucker's agent, Casey Close, at the GM Meetings on Wednesday, reports The Athletic. Close has a long client list that, in addition to Tucker, includes top free agents Kyle Schwarber and Michael King. "Our conversations are long ... Nothing's coming together here in Las Vegas (at the GM Meetings)," Hoyer said about his meeting with Close.

Indications are Tucker will be one-year-and-done in Chicago. The Cubs are set in center (Pete Crow-Armstrong) and left (Ian Happ) fields and have some MLB-ready prospects they could slot into right (Kevin Alcántara and Owen Caissie). The Cubbies need at least one starting pitcher, possibly two, plus bullpen help. Chicago may focus its free agent spending on the pitching staff.