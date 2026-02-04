Spring training camps open next week and still eight of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including No. 4 Framber Valdez. Here's a look at why Valdez may be lingering on the market and here now are Wednesday's hot stove rumors.

Pirates interested in Ozuna, Valdez

Framber Valdez HOU • SP • #59 ERA 3.66 WHIP 1.24 IP 192 BB 68 K 187 View Profile

After missing out on Eugenio Suárez, the Pirates have interest in free agents Marcell Ozuna and Framber Valdez, reports The Athletic. Pittsburgh has indicated a willingness to spend, though their projected 2026 payroll is only about $12 million higher than their 2025 payroll, per Cot's Baseball Contracts. The team's notable offseason additions are Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn.

The Pirates have a very strong rotation led by reigning Cy Young winner Paul Skenes. Signing Valdez would add to that strength. It would also open the possibility of trading another pitcher, perhaps Mitch Keller, for a bat. It's worth exhausting that possibility before settling for Ozuna, a DH-only player with declining power. The Pirates had baseball's lowest-scoring offense in 2025.

Astros remain in the market for lefty bats

The Astros are still looking to add left-handed hitters, GM Dana Brown told MLB.com.

"I would say we are definitely in the market for left-handed bats and we're still continuing to be in that market. We're working hard every day to see what we can add. If there was a left-handed bat that was available, I would say that we are in on him," Brown said.

Houston's only lefty bats are the great Yordan Alvarez, platoon outfielders Zach Cole and Jesús Sanchez, and backup catcher César Salazar. The Astros have been trying to trade Christian Walker since last year's trade deadline. Moving Walker and adding a lefty-hitting first base option would be ideal, though interest in Walker has been minimal. The outfield is another obvious spot to add.