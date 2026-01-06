The holiday season is in the rearview mirror and pitchers and catchers are just over a month away from reporting for duty. That means it's time for teams to get serious about completing their offseasons and their rosters alike. Below, CBS Sports has compiled all of Tuesday's most notable murmurs and moves in one place for your viewing convenience.

Blue Jays still considered favorites for Tucker

More than a month has passed since Kyle Tucker, the top free agent on the market, visited the Blue Jays' player development complex in Dunedin, Fla. And while no deal has since been struck between the parties, Toronto continues to be viewed as the favorites to land Tucker's services, two industry sources told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Kyle Tucker CHC • RF • #30 BA 0.266 R 91 HR 22 RBI 73 SB 25 View Profile

The Blue Jays, the reigning American League champions, have had one of the busiest winters in the sport. In addition to signing right-hander Dylan Cease, they've also inked pitchers Cody Ponce and Tyler Rogers and infielder Kazuma Okamoto, who is transferring from Japan's NPB to MLB.

Tucker, 29 in just over a week, would slot into Toronto's outfield. Over the past three seasons, he's hit .278/.380/.511 (150 OPS+) while averaging 25 home runs, 22 stolen bases, and 4.9 Wins Above Replacement.

Tucker has also been connected to the Dodgers, Yankees, Mets, Diamondbacks, and Giants throughout the offseason.

Dodgers 'hovering' on top stars

The Dodgers, MLB's first repeat World Series champions in more than two decades, are believed to be involved in the bidding for both Tucker and free-agent infielder Bo Bichette. Per ESPN, agents believe the Dodgers are hoping to land one of the two "on a shorter-term deal with a high average annual value closer to their price range."

The comparison to keep in mind is to first baseman Freddie Freeman, who joined the Dodgers in March 2022 after a prolonged free agency. Freeman signed for six years and $162 million, or $27 million annually.

Bo Bichette TOR • SS • #11 BA 0.311 R 78 HR 18 RBI 94 SB 4 View Profile

Bichette, 27, has hit .291/.333/.445 (114 OPS+) over the last three seasons while averaging 14 home runs, five stolen bases, and 2.7 Wins Above Replacement. He's signaled a willingness to move off shortstop if so desired, opening up his fits to include teams who already have quality shortstops in place.