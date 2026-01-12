The 2025-26 Major League Baseball offseason is ongoing and with the new year having come and gone we're working our way deeper into the sport's offseason calendar. With plenty of name free agents and trade candidates still on the board even at this increasingly late hour, there's a daily supply of rumors and reporting regarding them. Speaking of which, you can find Monday's roundup just below.

Final three for Tucker?

Kyle Tucker CHC • RF • #30 BA 0.266 R 91 HR 22 RBI 73 SB 25 View Profile

Outfielder Kyle Tucker is our top-ranked free agent of the offseason, and it appears his market is beginning to crystallize. The reigning-champion Dodgers, reigning AL-champion Blue Jays, and Mets are the three primary pursuers of Tucker right now and have all met with Tucker either remotely or in person, Jim Duquette reports.

As for Tucker, he's going into his age-29 season in 2026 and he boasts a career OPS+ of 139 and a WAR of 27.3 across parts of eight MLB seasons. His combination of power, plate discipline, defense, and baserunning make him a star. He figures to command the largest contract of the winter, probably by a wide margin, unless he opts for something shorter-term with a higher average annual value.

Cubs listening on Hoerner but not shopping him

Nico Hoerner CHC • 2B • #2 BA 0.297 R 89 HR 7 RBI 61 SB 29 View Profile

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner has a case for being one of the most underrated players in the game right now, as he's amassed a WAR of 19.6 over the last four seasons and has won a pair of Gold Gloves within that span. The 28-year-old Hoerner is also coming off a career year at the plate in 2025. The Cubs are of course in contending mode, especially after the recent signing of Alex Bregman. Still, that's led to speculation that the Cubs in order to clear space for Bregman in the infield might be willing to entertain a trade of Hoerner. On that point, Sahadev Sharma of the Athletic writes:

"There are no indications that the Cubs are looking to move Hoerner, but other teams have come calling, and this organization won't hang up when others ring. The Cubs will listen, and if they're blown away, they may decide it's the right thing to do."

Hoerner is eligible for free agency after the 2026 season.