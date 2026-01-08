The 2025-26 Major League Baseball offseason is ongoing, and with the new year having come and gone we're working our way deeper into the sport's offseason calendar. With plenty of big-name free agents and trade candidates still on the board even at this increasingly late hour, there's a daily supply of rumors and reporting regarding them. Speaking of which, you can find Thursday's roundup just below.

Three possible frontrunners for Tucker

Kyle Tucker CHC • RF • #30 BA 0.266 R 91 HR 22 RBI 73 SB 25 View Profile

Kyle Tucker is our top-ranked free agent of the offseason and it's possible his thus far quiet market is starting to make a bit of noise. Specifically, the Dodgers, Blue Jays, and Mets have emerged as three leading options for Tucker, the Athletic reports. As Will Sammon writes:

"The Mets' preference is to offer a shorter contract length (probably less than four years) with a high annual average value. League sources expect the Blue Jays to go longer. Assuming they'll act aggressively and given their history of swooping in and making deals with stars, the Dodgers loom as a contender."

Speaking of a short-term, high-AAV deal for Tucker, our Mike Asixa recently explored what that might look like. The Blue Jays have been among the most aggressive of teams this offseason coming off their pennant-winning campaign in 2025, and the Dodgers of course remain the standard in terms of ownership's commitment to building a championship roster. As for the Mets, owner Steve Cohen has vast resources and they're in need of a headline-grabbing addition after the free-agent losses of Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz.

As for Tucker, he's going into his age-29 season in 2026 and he boasts a career OPS+ of 139 and a WAR of 27.3 across parts of eight MLB seasons. His combination of power, plate discipline, defense, and base-running make him a star.

Rockies ink Lorenzen

The Rockies and right-hander Michael Lorenzen have agreed to a one-year, $8 million free agent contract with a $9 million club option for 2027, ESPN reports.

Michael Lorenzen KC • SP • #24 ERA 4.64 WHIP 1.33 IP 141.2 BB 39 K 127 View Profile

Lorenzen, 34, is coming off a 2025 season for the Royals in which he pitched to a 4.64 ERA and a 4.59 FIP in 26 starts and one relief appearance. For his career, the one-time All-Star has an ERA+ of 103 and a WAR of 10.6 in 11 major league seasons.