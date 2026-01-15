The MLB offseason may be moving slowly, but all signs are that it's picking up. In the past few days, we've seen the Cubs land Alex Bregman on a five-year, $175 million deal and the Red Sox sign Ranger Suárez to a five-year, $130 million deal. Heading into the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Bregman as the second-best free agent available while Suárez ranked No. 10. Hey, that's progress. Only four of the top 12 free agents still need homes, though it's six of the top 14 and that still feels like too many for Jan. 15.

Movement is good and it sounds like we're about to see more.

Tucker decision expected very soon

There is much reporting around free-agent outfielder Kyle Tucker that suggests his decision on where to sign will happen Thursday. Tucker was our No. 1 free agent heading into the offseason. The teams known to be heavily involved in the bidding:

The Mets are said to have a "four-year offer on the table," according to the New York Post. This deal would end up being a monster average annual value contract with something like $50 million per season and there's plenty of upside for Tucker in taking such a deal, only to hit the market again at age 32.

The Blue Jays might be the home for Tucker if he prefers a much longer deal. "The Toronto Blue Jays have really been the only team that has shown the willingness to go as deep as 10 years, potentially," ESPN's Jeff Passan said on Sportsnet. The Jays are coming off a trip to the World Series and already have a strong pitching staff and offense.



The Dodgers have also been connected to Tucker (via the New York Post, for one). Many people tend to believe the Dodgers don't need anything else, but their current outfield has Tommy Edman in center and Andy Pages in left with Alex Call as a backup option. There's certainly room to add Tucker.

At this point, any other team strongly in the Tucker bidding would be a surprise.

Red Sox focused on bats now

As noted above, the Red Sox have added Suárez to a great rotation headed up by Garrett Crochet, Suárez, Sonny Gray and Brayan Bello. As for the offense, it could probably use a little more thunder, particularly after losing Alex Bregman to free agency, and, sure enough, The Athletic reports that the Red Sox's focus is now adding a bat. The exploration for offense includes both free agency and trade.

On the trade front, the Red Sox have a bunch of starting pitching depth right now and Bello was "quietly shopped" earlier this offseason. Maybe they go that direction again, only less quiet this time? Further, there is an extra outfielder on the team (Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela are all starting caliber and Masataka Yoshida is still around), so perhaps there would be a fit for Duran somewhere else.

If the Red Sox do go the route of free agency, Bo Bichette is still available and they could also make a run at Eugenio Suárez. Making a trade is always trickier, but Brendan Donovan of the Cardinals is known to be available and there have been rumors all offseason about the fit (plus, the Red Sox have already made two trades with the Cardinals this offseason in landing both Gray and Willson Contreras).