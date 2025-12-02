The 2025-26 Major League Baseball offseason is fully underway, and we're working our way through the sport's offseason calendar. Among other things, the winter in baseball means a steady supply of rumors regarding free agent signings, trades, and the like. Speaking of which, you can find Tuesday's roundup just below.

Nats listening on MacKenzie Gore

The Nationals under new lead decision-maker Paul Toboni are listening to trade offers on 26-year-old lefty MacKenzie Gore, ESPN reports, but they're not inclined to move him unless they get a particularly strong proposal.

MacKenzie Gore WAS • SP • #1 ERA 4.17 WHIP 1.35 IP 159.2 BB 64 K 185 View Profile

Gore is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he earned his first All-Star selection, but he faded badly down the stretch. One of the key return pieces in the 2022 trade that sent Juan Soto to the Padres, Gore has an ERA+ of 98 across four MLB seasons. He's under team control through the end of the 2027 season.

Brewers inclined to keep Peralta

After the Brewers signaled that they may be looking to trim payroll ahead of the 2026 season, many justifiably assumed that ace Freddy Peralta might be on the trade block this winter. While that might yet be the case, ESPN reports that the Brewers for now are inclined to hold the line and enter the 2026 season with Peralta at the front end of a strong rotation that also includes Brandon Woodruff, Jacob Misiorowski, and Quinn Priester.

Edwin Díaz return still a possibility for Mets

The Mets' signing of high-leverage reliever Devin Williams gives them an option at closer for 2026 and beyond, but the Williams addition doesn't mean a reunion with Edwin Díaz is out of the question.

Edwin Diaz NYM • RP • #39 ERA 1.63 K/9 13.3 WHIP .87 S 28 BS 3 View Profile

Discussions with Díaz are ongoing, but to get a deal the two sides will need to bridge a gap in terms of contract length, the Athletic reports. Díaz's side is angling for five years coming off a stellar 2025, but the Mets would prefer not to commit more than three years to the right-hander who's going into his age-32 campaign. Notably, Williams is willing to work in a setup role, which at least in theory clears the decks for a Díaz return. First, though, comes the much more significant hurdle of agreeing to terms.

Willson Contreras willing to consider trade

Cardinals catcher-turned-first baseman Willson Contreras has for some time said he prefers to remain with St. Louis through what's taking shape as a significant rebuild. However, the Athletic reports that stance has changed and Contreras is now willing to consider waiving his no-trade clause for a deal to a contender.

Willson Contreras STL • C • #40 BA 0.257 R 70 HR 20 RBI 80 SB 5 View Profile

Contreras in 2026 had an OPS+ of 123 with excellent quality-of-contact indicators. He's signed through 2027 and owed $36.5 million over the final two years of his contract. He moved off of the catcher position last season in order to reduce wear and tear and to give way to the Cardinals' glut of catching prospects arriving in the majors. A willingness to return to catching on a part-time basis would likely enhance Contreras' trade value, but it's not yet known whether that's a consideration.