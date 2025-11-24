The 2025-26 Major League Baseball offseason is fully underway, and we're working our way through the sport's offseason calendar. Among other things, the winter in baseball means a steady supply of rumors regarding free agent signings, trades, and the like. Speaking of which, you can find Monday's roundup just below.

Mets focused on bullpen

After the major trade that sent Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers for Marcus Semien, the Mets are looking for some bullpen certainty at this early offseason hour. Bringing back lockdown closer Edwin Díaz remains a priority, and talks are ongoing. However, the two sides remain apart on how long Díaz's next contract should be. And if talks with their All-Star closer don't yield an agreement? The Athletic reports that the Mets could turn to free-agent reliever Devin Williams. Williams endured a rough 2025 with the crosstown Yankees, but there are reasons to think a bounceback could be in play for the changeup specialist. Robert Suarez is another possibility for the Mets should Díaz walk.

Pirates interested in Schwarber, others

Kyle Schwarber PHI • DH • #12 BA 0.240 R 111 HR 56 RBI 132 SB 10 View Profile

Will the Pirates be surprise players this offseason? The default assumption with owner Bob Nutting is that he's never going to do his part, but the human capacity for surprise is always there. Speaking of which, the Athletic reports that Pittsburgh has at least cursory interest in free agents like coveted slugger Kyle Schwarber, who's fresh off a 56-homer season for the Phillies; as well as infielder Jorge Polanco; 1B/DH Ryan O'Hearn; and 1B/3B Kazuma Okamoto, who's our No. 22 ranked free agent this offseason.

Needless to say a Pirates-Schwarber pairing would be the biggest free-agency stunner in some time, which means it's probably not going to happen. Still, that the Pirates are part of the late November rumor mill in a buyer sort of way is perhaps a signal that it won't be business as usual in Pittsburgh this winter.

Michael King SD • SP • #34 ERA 3.44 WHIP 1.2 IP 73.1 BB 26 K 76 View Profile

Speaking of surprise players on the market, we have Miami. The Athletic reports that the Marlins are having discussions with right-handed starter Michael King while also keeping tabs on possible closers and the infield corners.

King, 30, was limited to just 15 starts this past season for the Padres, but he's emerged as a force in the rotation after converting from a bullpen role to a starter in 2024. He figures to have a healthy market this offseason, which probably makes a Miami pairing unlikely.