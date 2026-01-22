Thursday here in the world of Major League Baseball, we're fresh off two straight nights of late trades involving the New York Mets. They grabbed Luis Robert Jr. on Tuesday and Freddy Peralta (along with Tobias Meyers) Wednesday. Further, the Yankees signed Cody Bellinger Wednesday afternoon and the free-agent pool is finally dwindling.

Framber Valdez (No. 4), Eugenio Suárez (No. 14) and Zac Gallen (No. 18) are the only top 20 free agents still available.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in a few weeks and, thankfully, it seems the offseason in transactions is also winding down. It's almost time for baseball.

Still, things will keep happening and we'll round up the news and rumors here.

Mets, Peralta not talking extension... yet

The Mets' acquisition of Peralta adds the All-Star righty to the rotation for the 2026 season for just $8 million. He's a free agent after this coming season. In making such a deal, most people assume the acquiring team is interested in pursuing an extension with the player, though that isn't always the case (look at the Cubs and Kyle Tucker last season, for one recent example, or Corbin Burnes and the Orioles a few years back).

Regarding Peralta and the Mets, The Athletic reports that the plan for the time being is to "let everyone get comfortable." That is, don't immediately hound Peralta about what it would take to extend him and instead wait until he's really enjoying himself with the ballclub at some point this coming season. The report says both sides are content to wait until March or even into the regular season before seeing if there's mutual interest, but it certainly doesn't sound like it's off the table.

Twins add a twin in Rogers

From the quirky department, the Minnesota Twins have agreed to terms with reliever Taylor Rogers on a one-year, $2 million deal, per The Athletic. The quirk is that Rogers is an actual twin. His twin brother, Tyler Rogers, is signed with the Blue Jays.

Taylor Rogers is a 35-year-old lefty. In 57 games last season between the Reds and Cubs, he pitched to a 3.38 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 50 ⅔ innings.

As the Twins' bullpen is currently constructed, it's possible Rogers heads into the season as one of the key late-inning arms, maybe even the closer. Justin Topa, Cole Sands and Kody Funderburk are the other options.