The Winter Meetings, baseball's annual hot stove extravaganza, will take place next week in Orlando. Those figure to be the four busiest days of the offseason, with trades and free-agent signings and rumors aplenty. Here now are Thursday's hot stove rumors to help tide you over until things really pick up next week.

Tucker visits Blue Jays' spring facility

Kyle Tucker CHC • RF • #30 BA 0.266 R 91 HR 22 RBI 73 SB 25 View Profile

Kyle Tucker, the offseason's No. 1 free agent, visited the Blue Jays' spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., on Wednesday, reports FanSided. The visit indicates sincere mutual interest, though, as Sportsnet notes, it is a fairly common part of the recruiting process. Tucker is from nearby Tampa and could visit other spring complexes in the area (Phillies and Yankees, most notably).

The defending American League champions have been one of the offseason's most active teams already, signing Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce to reinforce what was already a strong rotation. The club could still re-sign shortstop Bo Bichette, though things have been fairly quiet on that front. Tucker fits Toronto's contact/power offensive approach and would improve an already strong team defense.

Mets interested in Ryan, Bellinger

Joe Ryan MIN • SP • #41 ERA 3.42 WHIP 1.04 IP 171 BB 39 K 194 View Profile

Count the Mets among the teams with interest in Twins ace Joe Ryan, according to the New York Post. The club is known to be seeking a high-end starter this offseason and the Twins, who sold hard at the trade deadline, figure to listen to any and all offers for Ryan. New York's farm system is fairly deep, potentially giving them a leg up in trade discussions.

The Mets, as well as the crosstown rival Yankees, are also actively courting free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, reports MLB Network. Even before trading away Brandon Nimmo, the Mets needed an outfielder this offseason, particularly one capable of playing center field. Bellinger qualifies, though his pull-heavy approach as a lefty hitter is a better fit for Yankee Stadium than Citi Field.

Dodgers talking Hernández trade, have interest in Suarez

Teoscar Hernández LAD • RF • #37 BA 0.247 R 65 HR 25 RBI 89 SB 5 View Profile

Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández has come up in trade discussions, according to The Athletic, but a trade is considered unlikely. The two-time defending World Series champions already need one outfielder this offseason. A Hernández trade would create an even greater need, though it would give the Dodgers a chance to get younger and better defensively in particular.

Also, the Dodgers have expressed interest in free-agent closer Robert Suarez, reports The Athletic. The club would prefer a short-term deal with a high annual salary for the soon-to-be 35-year-old. The Dodgers have not yet shown interest in fellow free-agent closer Pete Fairbanks. Bullpen help is a priority this winter, especially after Tanner Scott's disappointing 2025 season.

Red Sox seeking middle-of-the-order bat

A middle-of-the-order hitter is on the shopping list for the Red Sox at next week's Winter Meetings, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow told The Athletic recently. "Someone who is a threat who can hit in the middle of the order and can lengthen our lineup is going to be something we're going to pursue. That is absolutely a path to improving our team," Breslow said.

Boston finished 15th in home runs in 2025 and their lineup leans left-handed at the moment. Alex Bregman fit very nicely both in the lineup and at third base, so adding a middle-of-the-order bat could simply mean re-signing Bregman. Pete Alonso would address Boston's power deficiency better than Bregman, but not improve the right side of the infield defense, which was a weakness in 2025.