Remember back a decade ago when the entire MLB offseason -- in terms of player movement -- was nearly done by Christmas? That isn't the case anymore. Here we enter Dec. 23 with the top four free agents still on the board, not to mention five of the top six, six of the top 10 and nine of the top 14. Plenty of players rumored to be trade candidates are also still with their 2025 teams as well.

This is say that while the days surrounding Christmas are traditionally quiet on the MLB front, it's possible we see some movement.

Let's round up the rumors for the day right here.

Next move for the Mets?

The Mets have been active this offseason and the latest move was trading Jeff McNeil to the A's on Monday. Next on the list of priorities, per The Athletic, would be finding a right-handed bat, likely someone who can also play first base. Though the report mentions free agents Bo Bichette and Alex Bregman, it notes that both are likely to get contracts higher (and longer) than the Mets are willing to go at this time. In addition to someone who can handle first base -- remember, Mark Vientos remains in house and could fit the bill if the Mets don't look outside the organization -- the Mets also need a left fielder. Further, they are said to be looking for rotation and bullpen help.

On that note, the Mets have discussed free-agent left fielder Austin Hays, according to the New York Post. In 103 games for the Reds last season, Hays hit .266/.315/.453 (101 OPS+) with 16 doubles, five triples, 15 homers, 64 RBI, 60 runs and seven steals. Hays was an All-Star with the Orioles in 2023.

The bottom line is to expect the Mets to be aggressive moving forward in continuing to reshape their roster.

Red Sox, Cardinals have discussed another trade

The Red Sox and Cardinals just completed a trade that sent former catcher/current first baseman Willson Contreras to Boston (there was also the Sonny Gray trade earlier this offseason) and apparently they are still engaged in discussion. According to The Athletic, the two teams have also discussed a trade that would send utility man Brendan Donovan to the Red Sox in a move that would cement him as their second baseman. The Red Sox have also been linked to Diamondbacks' second baseman Ketel Marte in trade rumors.

Donovan, 28, is under team control through the 2027 season. Last season, he hit .287/.353/.422 (119 OPS+) with 32 doubles, 10 homers, 50 RBI, 64 runs and 2.7 WAR.

It should be noted here that adding another bat is "a priority" for the Red Sox, according to chief baseball officer Craig Breslow (via The Athletic). Alex Bregman remains an obvious solution.

Would Red Sox move Bello?

Despite being busy buyers this winter, the Red Sox have "quietly shopped" starting pitcher Brayan Bello, according to The Athletic, which also notes that a Boston source claimed that assertion isn't true.

The 26-year-old Bello is signed to a six-year, $55 million deal through the 2029 season with a player option for 2030. Last season, he was 11-9 with a 3.35 ERA (123 ERA+), 1.24 WHIP and 124 strikeouts in 166 ⅔ innings.

If the Red Sox were to move Bello, surely they'd have another move for an MLB starter in the works. The rotation right now other than Bello is Garrett Crochet, Gray, Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval. Next up would be someone like Kyle Harrison or Connelly Early.