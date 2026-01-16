The 2025-26 Major League Baseball offseason is ongoing and with the new year having come and gone we're working our way deeper into the sport's offseason calendar. With plenty of big-name free agents and trade candidates still on the board even at this increasingly late hour, there's a daily supply of rumors and reporting regarding them. Speaking of which, you can find Friday's roundup just below.

Angels, Rays, Reds pull off three-way trade

The Angels, Rays, and Reds have agreed to a three-team trade that, most notably, sends outfielder Josh Lowe to (greater) Los Angeles, MLB.com reports. Here's the full trade:

Angels get: OF Josh Lowe from Rays

Rays get: INF Gavin Lux from Reds, RHP Chris Clark from Angels

Reds get: LHP Brock Burke from Angels

Lowe, who turns 28 in February, enjoyed a standout season in 2023 when he hit 20 home runs in 135 games and put up an OPS+ of 128. Over the last two seasons, however, his offensive numbers have declined significantly. Lux is a veteran lefty bat who has a career OPS+ of 99. He can play second base and get by in left field. Lux is going into his walk year in 2026. Clark, a former fifth-round draft pick, is 24 and reached Double-A last season. Across parts of three minor league seasons, he has an ERA of 5.25 and a K/BB ratio of 2.52 in 54 starts and a pair of relief appearances. Burke is a 28-year-old lefty reliever with a career ERA+ of 110.

Yankees, Mets targeting Peralta in trade talks

Freddy Peralta MIL • SP • #51 ERA 2.7 WHIP 1.08 IP 176.2 BB 66 K 204 View Profile

It's not known whether the Brewers, coming off back-to-back NL Central titles, will trade their ace this winter, but they appear to at least be considering it. On that front, the Yankees and Mets have engaged the Brewers in discussions about Peralta as there's an increasing perception that Milwaukee will indeed deal him away this offseason, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Peralta, 29, is entering the final season of his contract. He's compiled a 3.40 ERA (123 ERA+) and a 3.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 95 starts since 2023. His consistency, reliability, and affordability (he's owed $8 million) make him an attractive target for teams seeking front-of-the-rotation help.

Yankees adjusting offer to Bellinger

Cody Bellinger NYY • LF • #35 BA 0.272 R 89 HR 29 RBI 98 SB 13 View Profile

The Yankees remain in negotiations with free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, who was a key driver of their success last season. Thus far the sticking point has been contract length, and rather than meet Bellinger's ask the Yankees are proposing an alternative structure, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Specifically, the Yankees are willing to give Bellinger not one but two opt-outs in a contract that includes a substantial signing bonus and no deferrals. Whether that's enough to move Bellinger's camp off their contract-length stance depends upon the market.

Red Sox checking in on Paredes

Isaac Paredes HOU • 3B • #15 BA 0.254 R 53 HR 20 RBI 53 SB 0 View Profile

The Red Sox need infield help after losing out on Alex Bregman, who inked with the Cubs, and the Astros have infielders to spare. As such, the two sides are discussing Isaac Paredes, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Paredes, who soon turns 27, is coming off a strong bounceback campaign in 2025 in which he had an OPS+ of 123 and earned his second career All-Star selection. He's best suited to third base and is under team control through the 2027 season.

Tigers at least listening on Skubal

Tarik Skubal DET • SP • #29 ERA 2.21 WHIP .89 IP 195.1 BB 33 K 241 View Profile

Will the Tigers trade back-to-back AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal heading into his walk year? The guess is no as they aim for a third straight trip to the postseason in 2026, but they're at least listening to trade inquiries, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Skubal and the organization may be at odds given the chasm between their respective filed arbitration figures, and that at least theoretically may increase the odds of a trade. Even with only one year of team control remaining, Skubal will command a high cost in return, as he's perhaps the best starting pitcher in all of baseball.