The annual Winter Meetings begin Sunday in Orlando and they are typically the four busiest days of the offseason, with trades and free-agent signings and rumors aplenty. Here are Sunday's hot stove rumors to get you ready for the week ahead.

Multiple teams have checked in on Marte

Ketel Marte ARI • 2B • #4 BA 0.283 R 87 HR 28 RBI 72 SB 4 View Profile

The Rays, Red Sox, and Tigers have checked in with the Diamondbacks about All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte, reports USA Today. Marte has a five-team no-trade list, though he will pick up 10-and-5 rights on the tenth day of the 2026 season. That means he'll gain full no-trade protection as a player with 10 years of service time, including the last five years with the same team.

Arizona needs pitching this offseason, both starters and relievers, and trading Marte for multiple arms could be their best path to add cheap young pitching to the organization. Marte, 32, is owed $102.5 million from 2026-31 and, with his 10-and-5 rights looming, this offseason is the D-backs' last opportunity to trade him without worrying about Marte potentially vetoing a deal.

Royals interested in Yastrzemski

Mike Yastrzemski KC • RF • #18 BA 0.233 R 68 HR 17 RBI 46 SB 7 View Profile

The Royals have interest in re-signing outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, according to the Kansas City Star. Yastrzemski joined the Royals in a deadline trade with the Giants this past summer and was quite productive down the stretch, hitting .237/.339/.500 with nine home runs in 50 games with Kansas City. We ranked Yastrzemski as the 32nd-best free agent available this offseason.

Upgrading the outfield is a must for the Royals this offseason. Their outfield collectively hit .225/.285/.348 with 37 home runs and an MLB-worst minus-1.1 WAR in 2025. That is untenable. Kyle Isbel is a capable gloveman in center and bottom of the order hitter, but improving the corners is imperative. Yastrzemski or otherwise, the Royals need bona fide outfield bats this winter.

Multiple teams interested in King

Michael King SD • RP • #34 ERA 3.44 WHIP 1.20 IP 73.1 BB 26 K 76 View Profile

As expected, Michael King is a popular free agent. The Mets, Red Sox, and Tigers are among the teams with interest in the right-hander, according to the New York Post. King, 30, missed time with shoulder and knee injuries in 2025, though he showed top of the rotation ability in 2024 and has late-inning relief experience. We ranked King as the 17th-best free agent available this winter.

King declined the $22.025 million qualifying offer last month, meaning the team that signs him will have to surrender a draft pick(s) to do so. Boston has already added two starters this offseason (Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo) and they have young arms at the ready (Connelly Early and Payton Tolle), but there's never any harm in adding more pitching, especially someone like King.

Rays may not move high-priced player?

Brandon Lowe TB • 2B • #8 BA 0.256 R 79 HR 31 RBI 83 SB 3 View Profile

Despite their history of trading their highest-paid players each offseason, the Rays may hold on to Yandy Díaz and Brandon Lowe, reports the Tampa Bay Times. Tampa declined their $11 million club option for closer Pete Fairbanks last month, presumably after being unable to find a trade match. Díaz ($12 million in 2026) and Lowe ($11.5 million) are the club's two highest-paid players.

Including arbitration projections, the Rays have about $85 million on the books for 2026, a touch higher than their $79 million payroll in 2025. The club is said to be seeking a starting pitcher, with former Ray Zach Eflin reportedly of interest. The Rays have new ownership, though all indications are the team will not see a significant payroll increase, at least not in the short-term.

Marlins won't trade Pérez

Eury Pérez MIA • SP • #39 ERA 4.25 WHIP 1.05 IP 95.1 BB 32 K 105 View Profile

The Marlins are willing to discuss all their starting pitchers in a trade except Eury Pérez, reports The Athletic. That means Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera, and Ryan Weathers can all be pried loose for the right price. Miami reportedly approached Pérez about a long-term extension earlier this offseason, though those talks have yet to result in a contract.

Alcantara, who began to look more like his Cy Young self late in the season, is owed $17 million in 2026 with a $21 million club option for 2027. Even if he's no longer an ace, those are more than reasonable salaries for a pitcher with his talent. Cabrera has three years of team control remaining. He and Alcantara are two of the offseason's most obvious trade candidates.

Dodgers, Hernández interested in reunion

Enrique Hernández LAD • 3B • #8 BA 0.203 R 30 HR 10 RBI 35 SB 0 View Profile

In perhaps the least surprising news of the offseason, the two-time World Series champion Dodgers and utility man Enrique Hernández have mutual interest in a reunion, according to The Athletic. Hernández had surgery on his non-throwing elbow last month and will miss the World Baseball Classic. His status for Opening Day is unknown.

Although his offense leaves much to be desired these days, Hernández is a valuable utility player who can play every position except catcher, and he's an excellent clubhouse guy. It should be noted Hernández did not sign with Los Angeles until after spring training opened the last two offseasons. This seemingly inevitable move may not happen until February again.

Mariners open to re-signing Garver

Mitch Garver SEA • C • #18 BA 0.209 R 29 HR 9 RBI 30 SB 3 View Profile

The Mariners have interest in re-signing Mitch Garver after trading catcher Harry Ford to the Nationals on Saturday, reports the Seattle Times. With Cal Raleigh entrenched behind the plate, Ford was an obvious trade chip, though Seattle does need a backup catcher. Raleigh is the only catcher on Seattle's 40-man roster at the moment.

Garver, 35 next month, spent the last two seasons with the Mariners, hitting .187/.290/.341 with 24 home runs and suspect defensive numbers. The Mariners initially signed Garver to be their most-of-the-time DH, though he eventually settled into more of a backup catcher/platoon DH role. We did not rank Garver among our top 50 free agents.