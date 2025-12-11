The 2025-26 Major League Baseball offseason is fully underway, and with the Winter Meetings freshly behind us we're working our way deeper into the sport's offseason calendar. Among other things, the winter in baseball means a steady supply of rumors regarding free agent signings, trades, and the like. Speaking of which, you can find Thursday's roundup just below.

Braves land reliever Suarez

The Atlanta Braves have agreed to terms with free-agent closer Robert Suarez on a three-year, $45 million contract, the club announced on Thursday.

Robert Suarez SD • RP • #75 ERA 2.97 K/9 9.7 WHIP .9 S 40 BS 5 View Profile

Earlier in the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Suarez as the No. 21 available free agent in the current class. Here's part of RJ Anderson's write-up:

"Suarez has garnered a reputation for flakiness. It's not entirely merited. Over the last three seasons, he's compiled more shutdowns and fewer meltdowns than Jeff Hoffman, Ryan Helsley, Matt Strahm, among other high-leverage pitchers with a higher perceived trust rating. One part of Suarez's repute that is valid: his fastball dependency. He upped his changeup rate year to year, but he still threw one heater or the other 75 out of every 100 pitches. If it works, the old parlance goes, it works."

Suarez, 34, for his career boasts an ERA+ of 141 with an FIP of 3.36 across parts of four MLB seasons, all with the Padres. His 40 saves in 2025 led the National League. In all, the two-time All-Star has struck out 219 batters in 210 career innings. In Atlanta, Raisel Iglesias, who re-signed on a one-year, $16 million deal earlier this winter, figures to get most of the save opportunities, while Suarez will primarily work as a high-leverage setup man, according to the Athletic.

Skubal probably on the move?

When it comes to repeat American League Cy Young winner Tarik Subal of the Detroit Tigers, trade speculation has been consistent heading into his walk year of 2026 and with no discernible progress made on an extension. On that front, a Skubal trade this offseason is increasingly seen as likely, reports ESPN's Jorge Castillo.

Needless to say, such a trade would be the biggest move of the winter in light of Skubal's present level of dominance:

Tarik Skubal DET • SP • #29 ERA 2.21 WHIP .89 IP 195.1 BB 33 K 241 View Profile

Those numbers are right in line with what he did in 2024, and the 29-year-old left-hander has the best-in-class stuff to back it up. It goes without saying that any team with any hope of contention in 2026 can use a pitcher of Skubal's rare caliber. That includes, first and foremost, the Tigers, who have logged back-to-back plate appearances. Even so, lead exec Scott Harris may decide he'd rather get a haul now than see Skubal walk at season's end.

Cubs getting trade interest in Hoerner

The Chicago Cubs are presumably aiming to return to the playoffs again in 2026, which means it would make little sense to trade standout second baseman Nico Hoerner. Hoerner's just 28 and signed through next season at bargain rates. He's also a two-time Gold Glove winner who over the past four seasons has stacked up a total WAR of 19.6. That's not the kind of player a serious team trades away. Still, Hoerner's name has indeed come up in trade conversations with the Cubs, according to the Athletic. Presumably, the Cubs would entertain offers for Hoerner only if it addressed current roster needs elsewhere, but who's to say in light of the listless stewardship of the Ricketts family.

Yankees possibly entertaining Jazz trade talk

Speaking of contenders getting asks on core players, the Yankees have at least indulged inquiries about the trade status of infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr, ESPN reports. Chisholm was a core member of the Yanks last season, as he had an OPS+ of 125 and a WAR of 4.2 in his first full season in the Bronx, and profiles as key piece moving forward. He's 27 and headed into his third and final year of arbitration eligibility in 2026. Payroll of course should not be a concern for the Yankees, but owner Hal Streinbrenner has been reluctant to put the full power of the club's resources into the on-field product. As such, the Chisholm discussions, to whatever extent they're serious, may be viewed as partial salary offsets for moves later in the offseason.