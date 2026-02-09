Happy baseball season! OK, it isn't really baseball season just yet, but a lot of people can pretend that's the case as pitchers and catchers start reporting to camp. That means there's reason for all 30 fan bases to be excited.

The morning in MLB news started with a trade that sent Caleb Durbin to the Red Sox and Kyle Harrison to the Brewers as part of a six-player trade.

Pirates add more offense

The Pirates finished dead last in the majors in runs scored last season and have attacked the offense this offseason. They already added second baseman Brandon Lowe via trade and outfielder Ryan O'Hearn in free agency. On Monday, they agreed to a pact with free-agent designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, per the New York Post.

Ozuna was one of the best sluggers in the majors in 2023-24, but took a step back last season, hitting .232/.355/.400 (113 OPS+) with 21 homers and 68 RBI in 592 plate appearances. He's now 35 years old, but the Pirates are hoping he'll return to form in 2026.

White Sox bringing back Fedde

The best stretch of right-handed starter Erick Fedde's career was with the White Sox and the two sides have come together again. They've agreed on a one-year deal, according to the New York Post.

Fedde, 32, was 3-10 with a 5.49 ERA in 141 innings for the Brewers and Cardinals last season, but Fedde and the Sox are looking to recreate the first portion of the 2024 season. In 21 starts with the White Sox before being traded that year, Fedde was 7-4 with a 3.11 ERA (132 ERA+), 1.14 WHIP and 108 strikeouts in 121 ⅔ innings.

Fedde figures to be a part of the White Sox's rotation to start the season along with Shane Smith, Davis Martin, Sean Burke and Anthony Kay.

Astros continue to discuss dealing Paredes

Now that Jose Altuve moved back to second base and Carlos Correa is back at third, the Astros have an extra infielder. As such, third baseman Isaac Paredes' name continues to surface in trade rumors. The latest is that the Astros had "serious discussions" about a three-team trade that would have sent Paredes to the Red Sox with Brendan Donovan headed to Houston. Donovan has already been deal to the Mariners and the Red Sox acquired Durbin, but this rumor remains interesting just for the notion that Paredes is available. The report notes that Astros first baseman Christian Walker is also being shopped.

Rays grab Nick Martinez

The Rays have signed right-hander Nick Martinez, reports the New York Post. The veteran has been used as a swingman since returning from Japan four seasons ago. Last year for the Reds, he made 26 starts and appeared in relief 14 times. He finished the season 11-14 with a 4.45 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 165 ⅔ innings. He had a 2.61 ERA in relief and a 4.72 ERA as a starter.

Still, it looks like he'll be a starter for the Rays. The only three sure spots in the rotation right now are Drew Rasmussen, Ryan Pepiot and Shane McClanahan.

Marlins add pitching depth

The Marlins have agreed to terms with free-agent starting pitcher Chris Paddack, per the New York Post.

Paddack, 30, was 5-12 with a 5.35 ERA in 158 innings last season for the Twins and Tigers. He'll have a shot to grab some starts at the back-end of the Marlins' rotation. As things stand, Sandy Alcantara, Eury Pérez, Max Meyer, Braxton Garrett and Janson Junk look like the top five.